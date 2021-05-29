Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Super Rugby Aotearoa    

Reds bag first Aussie win of Trans Tasman as Damian McKenzie sees red

By AAP
Ryan Smith has smiles for miles /Getty

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Queensland have registered their first win of the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition, beating an undermanned Waikato Chiefs 40-34 in Townsville.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Reds became the first Australian team to beat Kiwi opposition this year in the 14th match between the rivals.

But the match wasn’t without controversy as Chiefs star flyhalf Damien McKenzie was sent off for a high shot on Tate McDermott in the first half.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

McKenzie collected McDermott across the chin after he put Isaac Henry through a hole to score from 40 metres out.

Henry later bagged a double just before the end of the half and was joined on the scoresheet by Suliasi Vunivalu and Feao Fotuaika.

The Reds got their first try through a penalty-try from a deliberate knockdown and referee Nic Berry sent Chase Tiatia to the bin for the offence, with the visitors facing an uphill struggle with the score 33-3 at halftime.

But the Chiefs, in a brave bid not to come undone, scored five tries in the second half to scare the hosts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pita-Gus Sowakula was first to score before Tupou Vaa’ai and Reuben O’Neill made it just an 18-point deficit with little under 20 minutes to play.

When Bailyn Sullivan and Xavier Roe scored in the final 10 minutes, spectators were set for a barnstorming finish as the visitors tested the Reds defence.

Reds coach Brad Thorn stressed the importance of a solid defensive display this week and although conceding five tries, their last-ditch defence in the final minute was enough to see out the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vunivalu and flyhalf James O’Connor were standouts for the home side, while Hunter Paisami was electric in the centres.

While the Reds finally ended their six-game slide against them, the defensive effort particularly in the second half will be an area of focus for Thorn.

Gamble of a lifetime By focusing on the Olympics, Caleb Clarke is putting his spot in the All Blacks pecking order at risk. Gregor Paul The big ask Will Genia believes that there has to be a place in the domestic calendar for Trans-Tasman rugby. Will Genia Battle for the back of the scrum New Zealand has an excellent crop of young number 8s plying their trade in Super Rugby. Ben Wylie Victory breeds complacency A weak Super Rugby competition will continue to harm performances on the international stage. Gregor Paul Troubled waters Former All Black Andrew Mehrtens is cautious of NZR's proposed Silver Lake deal. Patrick McKendry

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Super Rugby Aotearoa    

Reds bag first Aussie win of Trans Tasman as Damian McKenzie sees red

Search