Internationals    

Rassie Erasmus: World Rugby under pressure ahead of tribunal

By Paul Smith
A prominent South African media outlet has reported that World Rugby is being pressurized to make an example of Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus by handing him a lengthy ban.

Afrikaans publication Rapport states that Rugby Australia have joined England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales in lobbying the sport’s governing body ahead of Erasmus’ upcoming misconduct hearing.

SA Rugby and Erasmus have received a list of charges relating to his 62-minute video critique of Australian referee Nic Berry’s display in the opening test of the recent series between the Boks and the British & Irish Lions.

Rassie Erasmus speaks about his Twitter presence

In addition to highlighting what he felt were a series of officiating errors, South Africa’s head coach also pointed out instances where he felt Berry showed Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi a lack of respect.

Rapport has previously suggested that punishment could include null-and-voiding the result of the second Test (a 27-9 win for the Springboks) which would then strip South Africa of their series win.

SA Rugby is also reported to be at risk of being punished financially with World Rugby contemplating withholding monetary support for a period of time.

Erasmus has engaged legal representation from Frikkie Erasmus, who told Rapport that the charges brought against his client are “broad” and “comprehensive.”

Meanwhile Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids has told the South African Independent that the success of his much-changed team against Argentina last weekend owed plenty to mentoring roles played by rested players from the British & Irish Lions series.

“The players who are not starting assist in preparing those who are – that is how the squad gets better,” he said.
“The team always comes first and all the individuals in the squad have different roles to perform to help the starting team to play better.

“It is about continually broadening the experience of the players in the group so that those stepping in are equipped to react positively.

“We saw that in how the news guys comfortably handled the step up against a quality Pumas team – it is all about feeding off each other in training.”

