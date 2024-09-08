Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
34 - 19
FT
19 - 50
FT
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 32
FT
36 - 12
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
Wednesday
03:05
International

Rassie Erasmus reviews Springboks’ fourth straight win over All Blacks

By Finn Morton
South Africa's coach Rassie Erasmus gestures ahead of the Rugby Championship Test match between South Africa and New Zealand at the Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on August 31, 2024. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus might go down in history as the greatest mastermind the sport has ever seen. If that wasn’t the case already, the dual Rugby World Cup winner helped the Springboks created more history on Saturday with a thrilling win over the All Blacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time since 2009, the Springboks hold The Freedom Cup after recording back-to-back wins over the touring All Blacks in South Africa. The Springboks won the first Test in Johannesburg 31-27 before backing up those heroics in Cape Town 18-12.

When the full-time whistle sounded at  DHL Stadium on Saturday evening, the noise that was projected from the thousands in attendance was deafening. South Africa loves rugby, and it’s moments like that that will live on forever in the minds of those fortunate to be there.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Backrower Siya Kolisi became the first Springboks captain to hoist the prestigious trophy in 15 years. About 30 minutes later, Kolisi walked into the post-match press conference room with Erasmus, and you could feel the significance of their achievement and the relief as well.

It wasn’t the best performance the world has ever seen from the world champion Springboks, not even close, but they won and that’s all that matters at the end of the day. The fact it was against the All Blacks was just the icing on the cake.

“Because it’s the All Blacks, it’s special… I think I’d be 20 out of 23 games now, out of the last 23 games I think we won 20, so there’s been some great wins,” Erasmus told reporters.

“The Ireland game was a drop goal, the game we lost in the World Cup, with the last maul we could have scored a try. Then there was a lot of games which we only won by one point so we’re very realistic of where we are, a lot of the games could have gone against us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We respect these guys unbelievably, really, I’m not taking nonsense. You should have seen Tony (Brown) now there in the changeroom, and Tony put a perspective on us about the All Blacks, he tells us a lot that we didn’t understand (before).

“We understand it better and it also makes us play better. We always respected them but how they think even from the haka to the individual players and the makeup of their team and how to do things, it’s quite amazing what he’s told us.

Related

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

The All Blacks have lost The Freedom Cup with the Springboks winning another tense Test 18-12 at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium.

Read Now

“It’s not because it’s the All Blacks it’s great, it’s because it’s a team that we have a close relationship with and we’ve struggled a lot against them and tonight we managed to beat them.”

In both Freedom Cup fixtures, the Springboks weren’t anywhere near their best but they still found a way to win. The fact it was against the All Blacks is what’s particularly frightening for other teams around the world as the Boks showed once again why they’re the world’s best.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday evening, the Springboks fell behind 3-nil after a Damian McKenzie penalty goal in the 14th minute. McKenzie converted another penalty goal 14 minutes later, with the visitors later taking a hard-earned 9-3 lead into the half-time sheds.

The All Blacks scored a minute into the second half last weekend in Johannesburg, but it was a different story this time with the Springboks clawing their way back into the contest. Captain Kolisi scored a decisive try about eight minutes into the second half.

Playmakers Handre Pollard and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicked the Springboks into the lead, and another try to replacement hooker Malcolm Marx was enough to get them home in the end.

New Zealand had a couple of chances to take the lead inside the final 20 minutes, much like last year’s Rugby World Cup Final between the same two sides, but McKenzie sent some attempts wide – the South Africans made them pay, at least defensively.

Now, the Springboks are The Freedom Cup champions.

They’ve won two Rugby World Cups, but this was another important milestone for a team that may very well go down in history as the greatest ever. That was the Springboks’ fourth consecutive win over the All Blacks, which is the first time they’ve done that since 1949.

“I think it’s important to understand that, for us, four wins is nice to have but they’ve beaten us six times in a row which we were part of,” Erasmus explained.

“We’ve had big scores against them… there’s nothing to brag about, they’ve done worse to us. But it feels good that we can pip a team like this again.

Related

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

The All Blacks will be left to wonder what could’ve been after falling victim to their own inaccuracies against the Boks.

Read Now

“For us, really, this week was to talk about The Freedom Cup. I know we talk about it and we say it a lot about South Africa but when you attach The Freedom Cup to that, it was special. We wanted to win this one, not necessarily for The Rugby Championship… but The Freedom Cup was very important for us.

“I think the players were a bit too emotional when we started and we weren’t accurate… I think after half-time we calmed a little bit and started playing a little bit better.

“Yeah, The Freedom Cup, was the thing we wanted. Four wins against New Zealand, they have so many records they can brag about, we won’t ponder on that too long.”

Recommended

Why Joe Marler retirement hint may leave England career in agonising spot

Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and DMac Top 14-bound

EXCLUSIVE

How Wasps' ground share news has been received by football club's fans

How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

2

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

3

It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

4

Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

5

All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

6

Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

7

Owen Farrell set for Top 14 bow with Racing 92 in English-heavy XV

8

Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work'

The RFU's new Professional Game Agreement places more control in the head coach's hands, but more pressure upon his shoulders.

FEATURE

From euphoria to scandal: French rugby's summer of unmitigated woe

A year after the Rugby World Cup feelgood, the French game has lurched from crisis to crisis.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SM 10 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Dmac isn't good enough never has been at test level ,Reiko has to be moved to wing he sucks at center .

68 Go to comments
k
kk 13 minutes ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

What excuses are coming for New Zealand??

7 Go to comments
S
SJ 14 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

I dont think NZ Rugby is down, I just think its the first time in History that at any given time, at any match, any if the top 5-6 Ranked teams could beat each other, I know All Black supporters would want to win at the same rate they used to, but this stiff competition is good for the game, and just look how much interest has grown for

23 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 19 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

He was clearly short.

68 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 21 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

I sincerely hope you don't judge South Africans on the evidence of an anonymous website 😳

68 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 22 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Jeez JW "Tired forwards." You are surely talking about the AB's here. The SA forwards didn't look that tired compared to the AB's who I think have a real fitness problem.

68 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 25 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Agreed. I think when a team gets desperate they become overeager and can commit some unintended fouls. That's what's happening to the AB's

68 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 26 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

You got it right this time.💯

68 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 31 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

The bench gives you six or seven players used in the first sixty/5 minutes. That leaves eight or nine players to play longer. It's not the bench that is the problem. The AB's players playing the whole game are out on their feet at 65 minutes. Yes the bench is not as strong as the Bok bench but that is papering over the real problem. The seven players including at least three forwards, required to play the whole game are not fit enough to keep up with the pace in the last 15 minutes.

68 Go to comments
A
Av 33 minutes ago
Argentina vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

I think


1.Gerhard Steenekamp

2.Johan Grobelaar

3.Tomas Du Toit

4.RG Snyman

5.Ruan Nortjie

6.Phepsi Buthelazi

7.Kwagga Smith

8.Louw

9.Morne v.d.B

10.Manie

11.Mapimpi

12.Andre Esterhuizen

13.Canan Moodie

14.Cheslin Colbe

15.Sacha Feinburg Mgomezulu

16.Bongi Mbonambi

17.Jan-Hendrik Wessels

18.Vincent Koch

19.Salmaan Moerat

20.BJ Dixon

21.Grant Williams

22.Lukhanyo Am

23.Aphelele Fassi


I think Gerhard needs a start.Its him or Steven Kitsoff .Morne needs another chance same with Manie Canan on outside centre because he needs a chance to express himself in this possision. Sacha to take the kicking duties to take some strain of of Manie so he can express himself aswell. Fassi is pur best utility back with Sacha starting and Damian Willemse out.

2 Go to comments
T
TT 42 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

& ref was fully side on, no where near able see.

233 Go to comments
F
Flankly 44 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Yes - but no excuse not to keep improving the refereeing standards.

233 Go to comments
T
TT 45 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Kolbe RAN, AT ANGLE, INTO HIM.. Actually nearly 4m into Lomax AND AWAY from the direction of the ball. Don't be scared of facts. Go look at the straight on (not side) angle shot. Yes, unless blind.

233 Go to comments
T
TT 46 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Connect ideas,


1- Kolbe RAN, AT ANGLE, INTO HIM.. Actually nearly 4m into Lomax AND AWAY from the direction of the ball. Don't be scared of facts. Go look at the straight on (not side) angle shot. Yes, unless blind.


2- Your words 'Lomax swayed'. But again didn't move his feet.


Need it simpler?

1 BIG movement.

2 small movement.

What causes the collision? What impedes?


Quoting rule clause numbers & praising refs that help you ... doesn't replace the need for the rational. Especially when you agree that Kolbe was looking to 'milk'.

Yes he certainly found his 'target'. Pity it wasn't the ball.

Good luck with it.


Go on, don't be scared. Look at the straight on (not side) angle replay.

233 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 47 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

I once read in a sports science journal that the rugby ref has about fifty critical decisions to make every minute. That journal says high level refereeing is the most demanding job on the planet.Perhaps we should think of it like Doc Craven used to teach us. Rugby is a game played by 31 players. The ref can have a bad game but you factor that into your game and adapt. Consider how many factors the ref has to consider compared to football, basketball, hockey etc. It is a hugely complicated game - sometime you will be treated unfairly - that's part of the game of rugby which is the greatest reflection of life possible.

233 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 54 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Read my response. You really are not very knowledgeable about rugby laws. Which seems to be endemic on this platform.

233 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Yep. Agree.

233 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

And exactly right

As Carley said no try that was that

He didn’t see the ball grounded


It probably was a try but the TMO had little choice

68 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Man you Bok fans are so one eyed


Willie was always a card and killed a 3-1

You can’t just reach out with one arm and expect to stay on the field


Cynical


Eben hot in the Boks red zone also knew he was holding on to the ball


Eben coat hanger on Jordie first half


The lead up to Siyas try Wiese who is a cynical player took Sititi well past the ruck


Lomax was a clumsy but subtle body change by a tired prop

Deserved his card but should’ve been subbed

68 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

"Obstruction is only done by changing your angle." Your quote. What an absolute mindless fabrication.


This is what the law says:


* A player must not intentionally prevent an opponent from having the opportunity to play the ball, other than by competing for possession.

* Do anything that may lead the match officials to consider that an opponent has committed an infringement.


Where do you get the crap that you write? Have you ever actually read the Laws of Rugby? Please quote me the Rugby law which says obstruction is only caused by changing the angle. Love to hear from you. Please read section nine of the Laws of Rugby and quote me about changing angle. Can't wait to hear. Don't argue. Just quote from the laws or do you think you are free to interpret the laws because what is said on The Breakdown? I'm afraid you just look silly.

233 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Boks
Search