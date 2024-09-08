Select Edition

Why Joe Marler retirement hint may leave England career in agonising spot

By Josh Raisey
(Photo by Ian Kington/AFP via Getty Images)

Making England’s Autumn Nations Series will surely be the target for Joe Marler, who is still recovering from a broken foot suffered against the All Blacks in July.

Should he make Steve Borthwick’s squad, which he would likely do if fully fit, he has a chance to add four more caps to his haul, which would leave him with a tally of 99 caps at the end of November.

The only problem for the 34-year-old is that he has hinted that his international career may come to an end after England’s quartet of matches against the All Blacks, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

Joining Dan Cole and Ben Youngs on the For the Love of Rugby podcast recently, the Harlequins loosehead explained how his wife wants him to “stop in December”. While his front-row companion Cole suggested Borthwick could fashion a way for the 95-cap veteran to reach his century, Marler was less convinced.

“I never did [have an ambition to make 100 caps],” he said.

“I always wanted 27, because Tim Payne got 26 [he actually won 22]. That was always my barometer. I went, ‘right, he’s got 26, I want to get 27’. And then when I got 27, I was like, done. And that’s why I retired 18 times. But I guess now it’s closer, I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about it. But then, I’ve not really been one for milestones ever. I just enjoy playing.”

Youngs added: “But you are that close now, so you might as well do it.”

“Yeah, Daisy tells me that I have to stop in December,” Marler said. “So it means if I did make the Autumn squads and play in all four games, I’d end on 99. Well, I guess it’s probably fitting.”

Cole said: “You’d have to bring up Steve, and be like, ‘Steve, can you just play the Barbarians or something, make it a capped game for me?’ And then just have a one-off game just for you.

Marler replied: “I’m not sure Steve’s that sentimental where he’d go, ‘Just roll you out for one game, one minute off the bench, just to get your 100.'”

Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and DMac Top 14-bound

Nick Easter has emerged as a strong contender to be England’s new defence coach after continuing to impress working with the USA Eagles and Chinnor in the Championship in English rugby’s second tier.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
TT 29 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Agree. I assume it is because World Rugby wants to be pro attackers (?). But... what situation any player wants/ needs to simply knock it down, ie a knock on.


And you can add 'small' (ie no more length of the ball) knock ons to that. SO MUCH rugby stoppage due to small knocks that give no advantage; but that are blown up & stop the game because 'academically' it's forward.

Again small (length) not large forward drops that would give advantage.


Of cause purest would struggle with such flexibility. Even if its keeping the game moving in no advantage situations.

217 Go to comments
W
Werner 34 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Sort of agree although we're on a slippery slope of over catering to the attacking team on the basis of "people want running rugby".


Union should be about contest, contesting the scrums, contesting the lineouts, contesting the rucks and tackles. Everything should be 50/50 chance to both teams.


Too many rules have been brought in recently to tip that scale to favour the attacking team making it harder to get the ball and easier to retain it. Scrums and lineouts are no longer needing to be fed straight, dominant tackles aren't rewarded and and intercept attempts are punished. If world rugby want to speed up the game mall for it, but not at the expense of the contest

217 Go to comments
T
TT 44 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

That's more like it. Your best comments are wordless.

217 Go to comments
W
Werner 48 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Couldn't agree more, I still don't understand the reasoning of why the rule was introduced. Certainly doesn't feel like it speeds up the game like they intended and if anything takes away from running rugby with TMO reviews and players turning into taddle tales.


Feel like if you don't want the ball knocked on or intercepted then don't pass the ball in traffic or risk it at your own peril.

217 Go to comments
T
TT 49 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Even better. Now, try less words👍🏻

217 Go to comments
T
TT 50 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Orrr no .. you are. Thanks for your input, beaut as usual 👍🏻

217 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 52 minutes ago
Blue Bulls vs Sharks XV | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Cameron Hanekom looking and playing like a mutant!


I wonder if he doesn’t get called up for the Argentina leg?

1 Go to comments
J
JD 53 minutes ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

7s, 8s and 9s for that rabble? You're joking. They'll cop another 60 pts v the ABs, minimum.

6 Go to comments
W
Werner 54 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Think you may need a refresher in geometry and learn about angles

217 Go to comments
W
Werner 57 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Big difference between prepping and actually making contact.


Otherwise there would be no rule about tackling dummy runners.

217 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Why Joe Marler retirement hint may leave England career in agonising spot

Is Daisy aware that if Joe retires, he’ll be home more often?

1 Go to comments
T
TT 1 hour ago
Andrew Mehrtens on what the All Blacks lose with Damian McKenzie at No10

None of it matters if the following be true...


'All Blacks flyhalf Damian McKenzie is in advanced talks over a deal that will see him play for Top 14 outfit La Rochelle for the rest of the season, according to French website Rugby Prime'

3 Go to comments
T
TT 1 hour ago
Andrew Mehrtens on what the All Blacks lose with Damian McKenzie at No10

None of it matters if the following be true... 'All Blacks flyhalf Damian McKenzie is in advanced talks over a deal that will see him play for Top 14 outfit La Rochelle for the rest of the season, according to French website Rugby Prime'

3 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Don't want stupid penalties don't do stupid things.


It would have been easier for Lomax to stand still and do nothing than lean across like he did. Complete brain fade

217 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

🪽

217 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Wings. FLY! Fly you stupid poes.

217 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 1 hour ago
Schmidt won't panic after Wallabies' Santa Fe smashing

Argentina seem to be clocking up good wins with increasing regularity, so while Australia’s decline is very disappointing for world rugby, Argentina appear well placed to plug the gap.

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

FLY!!

217 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

You should go work for World Rugby. I just can’t understand how your superior knowledge and vision about the game is not being utilized at the highest echelons of rugby science and punditry.


What a shame, a loss to society, that your brilliance - no, your vastly superior intellect! - is being lost to your couch as you choke on your Doritos and spill beer over your belly dealing with the nuances of the game only you can see!


Spread your wings and fly man, FLY!

217 Go to comments
T
TT 1 hour ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

'clearly was preparing to tackle kolbe if he got the ball'


OK so you clearly watching something else, maybe in your head. 'If he got the ball'??.. the ball that had been kicked 15m away??

217 Go to comments
