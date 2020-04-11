10:08pm, 10 April 2020

Less than a week after hitting the headlines with a miraculous behind-the-back trick pass shared on social media, Quade Cooper is causing another stir with his seemingly limitless passing ability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trading the rugby ball in for an American football, the former Wallabies playmaker produced a scarcely believable windmill reverse flick pass while training with NRL star Tavita Pangai Jr.

Cooper found the Brisbane Broncos bruiser from around 20 metres away with the pinpoint pass while the duo were training together at the Broncos’ training ground in Red Hill.

The 32-year-old’s most recent exploits come in the wake of a video that showcased his sensational behind-the-back pass to Pangai Jr went viral earlier in the week.

The original video was largely well-received by Cooper’s followers, with a number of high-profile players and even NFL star Antonio Brown commenting their amazement on the post which had over 80,000 likes at the time of writing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Major media outlets from around the world, including Sportsnet, Bleacher Report and NFL UK, also took the chance to share the video on their social platforms.

?? Rugby Union player Quade Cooper with a ?????? behind-the-back pass. ? (?: @QuadeCooper) pic.twitter.com/BeMAXhyTpw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 6, 2020

WOAH! Wonder how many Quarterbacks could do this? ?? Rugby Union player Quade Cooper, take a bow. (via @quadecooper /TW) pic.twitter.com/sMInzQSnGq — NFL UK (@NFLUK) April 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper has garnered similar attention with his second video, accruing a whopping 79,000 likes from his 459,000 followers in just 17 hours.

A multitude of players from both rugby union and league have again flocked to the post to pay tribute to the 70-test pivot’s efforts.

Long-time halves partner Will Genia was among those praising his former Reds and Rebels teammate’s exploits, writing: “Bro WTF!!!! Your skills are limitless. Perfect spiral and on the money. Get me in these videos I wanna [sic] be famous too”.

Current and former players from both codes weren’t the only ones getting in on the action, as a raft of global media outlets again shone the spotlight on Cooper’s freakish distribution skills.

ESPN’s SportsCenter shared the clip to its 36.4 million followers on Twitter, while the likes of SportsJOE and NFL UK posted the video on their respective accounts.

Cooper has been working out around Brisbane in 2020 after returning in February from a brief debut season with Japanese rugby team Kintetsu.

The Kiwi-born playmaker had been playing alongside Genia at the Liners in the second-tier Top Challenge League after failing to make the Wallabies’ World Cup squad following a season with the Melbourne Rebels last year.