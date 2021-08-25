Prop-short London Irish sign front row pair on short-term deals
London Irish have completed the signings of Jamie Dever and Ryan Bower on short-term contracts ahead of next month’s start to the new Gallagher Premiership season. The 28-year-old Dever joins on a short-term deal after a stint in Major League Rugby where he featured for Houston Sabercats, San Diego Legion and Old Glory DC.
Meanwhile, 30-year-old Bower joins following spells with Leicester Tigers and Worcester Warriors, the latter for whom he made just over 100 appearances between 2014 and 2020.
London Irish boss Declan Kidney said: “We’re pleased to welcome both Jamie and Ryan to London Irish. With Facundo (Gigena) called into the Argentina squad and Luke (Green) and Tarek (Haffar) only just returning to pre-season training after their exploits with England Under-20s, we’re a little bit light numbers-wise at prop.
“To be able to add both players to the squad for the next few months will strengthen our options, both on match days and on a daily basis at Hazelwood.”
Irish, who lost out in June by two points in the race to qualify for the Heineken Champions Cup, begin their new Premiership season with a September 18 trip to Worcester.
