Promising midfielder Quinn Tupaea signs contract extension with Chiefs

8:57pm, 25 May 2021

Quinn Tupaea has recommitted to the Chiefs, inking a new deal with the club. The 22-year-old has re-signed with the Chiefs and his Waikato provincial union through to 2023.

The powerful midfielder debuted for the Chiefs against the Blues as a rookie in 2020. Tupaea has since made 16 appearances in the Chiefs jersey to date.

Tupaea said: “I was born and bred in Hamilton, so to play for the Chiefs and Waikato was always a childhood dream of mine. There is a great group of guys I get to work with every day, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to represent my whanau and this region. I look forward to continuing to contribute to this team and to see what we can achieve.”

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said: “Tupaea is a powerful midfielder, who has been an impressive performer for us this year. He is exceptionally professional and is continuing to grow in all aspects of his game. We are looking forward to seeing what he will continue to achieve.”

Chiefs chief executive Michael Collins said: “Tupaea is a talented young midfielder with a promising future ahead of him. He has continued to successfully build on his debut season and is starting to establish himself as a regular name in the playing twenty-three.

“We are delighted to have him onboard for a further two years to proudly represent the Chiefs region.”

Waikato chief executive Carl Moon said: “Waikato Rugby are very pleased to have retained a player like Quinn. He is another hardworking player and continues to evolve his game to better himself to reach higher honours.

“Quinn is keen to build on his already significant contributions to Waikato Rugby while also growing as a force for the Gallagher Chiefs at Super Rugby level. We look forward to seeing Quinn in the colours for both teams long-term.”

Tupaea has been named in the Chiefs squad to travel to Townsville today to face the Reds on Saturday 29 May.

