Gallagher Premiership

Premiership hot-shot Josh Hodge: 'I thrive under pressure’

By Jon Newcombe
BARNET, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Josh Hodge of Exeter Chiefs looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Exeter Chiefs at StoneX Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Barnet, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

To some, seeing Josh Hodge’s name at the top of the Premiership’s goalkickers charts may come as a surprise. His 89% success rate, after striking eight from nine, puts the former Sedburgh pupil ahead of more celebrated kickers.

Up until now, the bulked-up full-back, with the sweetest of left feet, had barely had a chance in front of goal, kicking very infrequently at Newcastle and his current club Exeter.

But Henry Slade’s shoulder injury has opened the door for Hodge to show off his prodigious boot, one that followers of England U20s will know only too well. At the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championships Hodge kicked all 24 chances that came his way to finish as the tournament’s top points-scorer, with 62 points.

Hodge kicked the ball through the poles from all corners of those Argentinean pitches, but his aptitude for kicking was first discovered in the back garden of the family home in Kirkby Lonsdale, North Yorkshire.

Whereas Dan Carter famously had goal posts built for him by his old man on the family farm when he was growing up, Hodge’s dad used to use his arms as imaginary uprights.

“Way back, when I was 11 years old, my dad would stand about 40 metres into the field and I wasn’t allow to go in for dinner until I had 10 balls on his head, and that would be it. He used to stand there with his arms above his head to make the target smaller,” he revealed.

“There are times when I have thought, ‘this is rubbish, I am going to change my routine’ and dad has rung me up and said, ‘what are you doing there? Go back to what you are used to’ So I have stuck with that routine since I started kicking with my Dad, trying to get a scholarship at Sedburgh.”

Whilst Exeter’s season hasn’t started as planned, the Chiefs losing their first three games for the first time since they were promoted to the Premiership in 2010, Hodge’s goal-kicking form has been a big plus.

When he lines up for his first attempt at goal against Bristol today, in Hodge’s mind he might as well be back in his parents’ garden, not in front of a big Sandy Park crowd, because his focus is purely on technique.

“I love it, I have always done kicking in practice. I have kept that alive since my U20 days, when I was a kicker, I like being in that moment, it is a good focus for me to almost stay in the game, have an action and always be called upon.

“So yeah, I enjoy it and I feel like I thrive in those situations and I can really hone down on my skills and do my thing. I like pressure.

“You kind of practice a routine during the week where you know that if you do it correctly on the game day the ball is going to be released just as well as it was in training. So you kind of switch off. You don’t really realise that there’s 12,000 people there, it’s just you, the ball and the posts.

“We’ve had some great kickers at the club with the likes of Joe Simmonds and Henry Slade but you have always got to keep that in your locker, you can never switch off one of your main skills off because you never know when you might need it. And with Henry being out the opportunity arose for me, and I want to take those opportunities.”

During pre-season the 24-year-old full-back took himself off to his mate’s hotel in the Scottish Highlands, in Ullapool, to pound the weights in the gym, go salmon fishing, and eat.

Hodge’s goal was to make himself more robust but without taking anything away from his searing pace.

“I am pretty fast, so it is going to be pretty tough to take the speed away from me. It just applies to the momentum that you generate from that speed; carrying that little bit of extra muscle mass is key, especially being in my position. Being under the high ball and being isolated quite a  lot, you have got to fight on your feet for a while and bide yourself some time for your team-mates to get to you.

“So I have been working in the pre-season to put on about five kilos, all lean as well. There was a lot of eating. In that off-season I took myself away to Scotland, kind of switched off really, hit the gym hard, and relaxed and ate loads of food. I think I was on about 5,000 calories a day. It was hard but it had to be done.”

Last season Hodge came back form an elbow injury to star for England A in February. He scored a try and excelled off the tee in a 91-5 demolition job, and would expect to be involved when England’s second string take on Australia A at the Twickenham Stoop next month.

Ultimately, though, Hodge has his sights set higher. “I have done that England A I have got my sights on the main England squad. I want to keep improving every day, to push on and to try and put myself in that category.”

Comments on RugbyPass

B
BC 20 minutes ago
WXV: Ireland come from behind to beat USA in Vancouver

Delighted to see the resurgence of Ireland, though still plenty to do. The USA repeated infringements hurt them badly and I think they need to be fitter. Ireland played with great energy though I thought them a touch fortunate to be awarded their second try which was one of the turning points.

1 Go to comments
M
MA 23 minutes ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

I married one John and she got 2 kids out of me.

That takes a genius imo 😎🤣

136 Go to comments
B
BC 30 minutes ago
Wales avoid relegation from WXV 2 with clinical win over Japan

Clinical is not a word I would use in relation to Wales women. One try from a charge down, the second from a suspicious forward pass and the third from an interception on their own goal line. Opportunistic more like. Still a win is a win.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 46 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You better not go into a pro changing shed and start suggesting midweek games as well JW. You would not get out alive!

571 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Jeez man. You just tried to blame LNR for 'withholding' players from seelction. They don't.


The Union [FFR] and the League org [LNR] agree on this policy together.


You may not like it, but it's the way rugby in France has evolved.


As they now have the most successful club/provincial comp anywhre on the planet, the model has to be worth examination - however much it sticks in your craw.

571 Go to comments
N
NB 55 minutes ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

The sad truth underlying this whole debate is that most unions cannot run rugby as a business - it's why private ownership got a foothold in the first place.

571 Go to comments
M
MA 1 hour ago
The five players Joe Schmidt should bring into the Wallabies’ squad

Hi Hugh

Have you watched Tane's progress in the NPC..he's a much improved player from his Waratahs rime..and he's playing with CONFIDENCE.


Admittedly I only watched 5of his 9 game highlights in NPC, but playing with Shaun Stevenson and behind a decent pack has helped.


Whether he can now transfer that to Australia A level remains to be seen

6 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You're splitting hairs to mask a pretty obvious reality JD. Maybe you should try to write an article arguing for SC's positive impact on game in the RC. I'd love to read it but know it cannot be written!😅

571 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

You could not run a full European league in tandem with Top 14 JW, not unless someone invents the 24 month year ofc😁

571 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Not just the biggest purse, but the most stable income. The English players in particular will appreciate that.

571 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

What final, pray?? NPC not a pro comp.

571 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Turn off that counter Bull!😲

571 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

I just don't see that British & Irish league thing working right now. URC have just joined forces with SA sides and contracts are in place, They don't need the English clubs - except maybe Wales who would profit from some West Country rivalries...


So maybe an Anglo-Welsh league and the URC continues without the Welsh clubs, which would not exacly be a massive loss.

571 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Why? Is he rude or offensive or simply doesn't agree with what you say?

571 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Would everyone have gotten on the 'Richie McCaw is a cheat' badnwagon if he didn't win a lot of stuff?

571 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

New coach and approach after the RWC JW. Fewer implosions by overplaying.

571 Go to comments
W
WW 2 hours ago
Is this why Ireland and England struggle to win World Cups?

The size and quality of late from South Africa needs to be investigated, perhaps a good starting point would be genetics and what they're breastfed.

9 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Will the withdrawal of the ‘top 20’ devalue France’s tour of New Zealand?

Quite a blurred line between senior player and o-field coach! Coaches look for this kind of player...

571 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

He plays in a Samu-friendly attack at UBB but they have added Swinton and have some great youngsters like Gazzotti in their ranks. They often pick Guido Petti at 6 too!

136 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
The 'magic 64' could turn Australia's fortunes this November

The scrum has not been a big problem, though it tended to suffer more when Taniela exited. But yes, it would be good to see Cronnon coach Pone for a few months and see where it led!

136 Go to comments
