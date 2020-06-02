6:06am, 02 June 2020

The green light has finally been given for taking the first step towards completing the indefinitely suspended 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership season. The campaign was stopped in March due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Training facilities at clubs were closed down with players told to train individually in isolation at their homes nearly three months ago. However, amid hopes that the league can still be completed even though there are 57 matches remaining, Premiership Rugby officials have now welcomed the latest UK Government guidance that has laid the ground rules for a return to training.

This follows the disappointing announcement on May 21 which detailed a setback in the return to rugby plan, but those concerns have now been addressed.

RugbyPass brings you a review of the 1997 first Test between the Lions and South Africa in the company of Lawrence Dallaglio

Chris Booy, Premiership Rugby’s professional game board chair said: “I can confirm that the professional game board, which incorporates representatives of the Rugby Football Union (RFU) Premiership Rugby, Rugby Players Association (RPA) and Championship Clubs, has given provisional authorisation for Premiership and Championship clubs to move to stage 1: elite sport return to training guidance.

“The clubs will need to satisfy a number of requirements to start stage 1 as we continue the huge amount of work being undertaken to enable a safe return to training. The welfare of the players, management and staff is our only priority, and we look forward to the season resuming when it is safe to do so.”

Before starting stage 1, which allows for individual conditioning (or groups of individuals conditioning) in a performance environment with strict social distancing maintained at all times, clubs will need to provide a written declaration to Premiership Rugby and the RFU that they have met a number of key criteria. These include:

All players and support staff must undertake an education module which will inform a formal “opt-in” process for return to training;

Confirmation of the appointment of both a Covid-19 manager and Covid-19 medical lead;

Clear guidance regarding cleaning and hygiene standards for training facilities;

The provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) appropriate for the setting;

Confirmation of a daily medical screening for players and support staff, which involves the completion of a symptom checklist and temperature check before entering the training facility.

No timescale has been set for clubs to move to stage 2 or stage 3 which involves the safe return of Gallagher Premiership rugby.