On this day in 2017: Lions snatch draw against New Zealand to tie series

The British and Irish Lions claimed a 15-15 draw against New Zealand via Owen Farrell’s late penalty on this day in 2017 as a pulsating Test series ended 1-1.

Farrell brought things level at Eden Park with around two minutes to go with his third penalty of the contest.

Elliot Daly also kicked a penalty for Warren Gatland’s men, who had been 12-6 down at half-time.

The All Blacks thought they had a chance to win it with just seconds left but, as Beauden Barrett lined up a kick at goal, referee Romain Poite consulted television replays and awarded a scrum to New Zealand instead for accidental offside.

It was just a second drawn series in history for the Lions, with the 15-15 result following a 30-15 defeat in the opening encounter at the same ground and then a 24-21 triumph in Wellington.

Gatland, who had been had mocked up by a New Zealand newspaper as a caricature clown after the Lions’ defeat in the opener, walked into the post-match press conference following the draw sporting a fancy dress red clown’s nose.

And he said: “It was my idea. I had it last week but I didn’t think it was right time to wear it (after the second Test).”

He added: “The New Zealand public and fans have taken us to their hearts. It’s been a great series.

“What was disappointing for me was how much negativity was out there. I think we should embrace this concept of the Lions, I think it’s been brilliant.

'I am happy to say I did a mistake because I am human' ICYMI: The Romain Poite revelation that has upset a lot of New Zealanders. https://t.co/0q4lVHNgvL — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) July 3, 2021

“We’ll just enjoy the next couple of days as a squad and reflect back on what this group of players have achieved. Some of these players have been on two tours now and are undefeated as Lions players. Those players who have been on two tours should be very, very proud of their achievements.”

New Zealand native Gatland was also Lions boss for the tour to Australia in 2013 that the team won 2-1, and is in charge once again for the current tour of South Africa.