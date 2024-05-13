Olympian McConnochie commits to Bath

Rumoured Newcastle target Ruaridh McConnochie has joined a host of current players at Bath in re-signing for the club for next season.

McConnochie has only started four matches in an injury-hit season but Bath boss Johann van Graan has offered the 32-year-old dual international a one-year extension to his current deal.

The powerful winger has played test rugby for both England and Scotland and won a silver medal with Team GB at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

On signing a new deal with Bath, he said: “I owe a lot to this special club as it was the only one which gave me a shot coming from sevens in 2018. I still feel I can contribute here on and off the field as this group grows and be part of a squad that wins silverware for this city. Thanks to Johann for giving me this opportunity.”

Head of Rugby Johann van Graan added: “Ruaridh is a true professional, a club man, and always does his best for the team. He is also an exceptional rugby player, specifically in the air, an extremely good communicator and a very good finisher. I am very glad that he is staying at Bath Rugby.”