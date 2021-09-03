Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

'Obviously I've never played union, it doesn't look that hard'

By Ian Cameron
Jake Connor /Getty

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Rugby league star Jake Connor has fired back at England head coach Eddie Jones, after the Australian rugby union maestro questioned his fitness levels this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones spent some time with Hull FC earlier this summer in an advisory role and was asked on Sky Sports this week if any Super League player had caught his eye and might make a good fit for a switch to union.

“Rugby league in some ways is similar to rugby union. We’re trying to get the ball up the other end of the field as quickly as possible. So it’s the little nuances of defence and attack, and you’re looking to pick up something new.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“I spent a bit of time in Hull and I like the fullback up there, [Jake] Connor. He’s a tough skillful player and I’m sure if he got a bit fitter, he could make it,” Jones replied.

Back in the studio, Brian Carney, a rugby league great who enjoyed a brief stint in union with Munster and Ireland, joked that: “A rugby league player needing to get fitter to play rugby union. We’ve had a magician here, now we’ve got a comedian.”

The clip did the rounds on social media and Connor was asked about Jones’ comment at a press conference yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He fired back in kind.

“I don’t think he was wrong,” Connor told reporters.  “It’s always been a thing of mine, my fitness is something I’m always working on to get better at. So I don’t think he’s wrong in that department.”

Even if the 26-year-old’s salary might be in line for a significant increase, Connor suggested the sport was too dull for his tastes.

“But obviously I’ve never played union, it doesn’t look that hard. You never say never but it looks too boring for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones clearly rates rugby league and their coaches. Earlier this month, Martin Gleeson was confirmed as England’s senior coaching set-up as attack coach. Gleeson played for Huddersfield Giants, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, Hull FC and Salford City Reds – winning the Super League twice (2002 and 2010) and the Challenge Cup in 2004. He moved into coaching with Salford in 2014, before joining Wasps.

 

Who will make the most of Aaron Smith’s All Blacks absence? The next month looms as a crucial time for TJ Perenara and Brad Weber to prove their starting pedigree. Tom Vinicombe Why the 2021 edition of Bledisloe III is a different beast Far from a dead rubber, the third Bledisloe test will be a key match for the All Blacks. Gregor Paul Mental battle the biggest danger for weary All Blacks After a period of uncertainty, the All Blacks now face a challenge of the mind as much the body. Justin Marshall Springboks’ not-so-secret weapon a huge test for All Blacks When the All Blacks and Springboks clash, the lineout could decide who emerges victorious. Nick Bishop Unprecedented All Blacks tour will separate boys from men The All Blacks are now engaging in one of the biggest tours of the modern era. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

'Obviously I've never played union, it doesn't look that hard'

Search