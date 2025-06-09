NZ Rugby mourns the death of All Black great Stu Wilson

Tributes have been pouring in for Stu Wilson following the desperately sad news that the former All Blacks captain has passed away at the age of 70.

1987 World Cup-winning captain David Kirk hailed Wilson as “one of the finest wingers to have played the game,” while another All Black legend, Murray Mexted, remembers him as a “really decent bloke, a good man, as well as being a brilliant player. “He had that uncanny skill of sliding through gaps,” Mexted told The Platform NZ.

Wilson made his Test debut in a thumping win against Uruguay in 1976, kicking 20 points. He would officially go on to win 34 caps, although he pulled on an All Blacks jersey 85 times, scoring an incredible 51 tries, including a hat-trick against the Lions in 1983, before hanging up his boots in 1984. He became a popular after-dinner speaker in retirement.

A proud servant of Wellington, Wilson’s contribution to the province was recognised as “immeasurable” by Wellington Rugby CEO Tony Giles, who added: “He was more than just a world-class player; he was a proud ambassador for the sport, his province, and his country.”

Long-time foe, David Campese, honoured Wilson’s memory by saying he set the benchmark for wing play. “I will never forget Stu. He was my benchmark, my adversary and also a lifelong mate,” the Wallaby legend said.

Wilson became the first wing to captain the All Blacks when he led the side on an eight-match tour of Scotland and England in 1983, wearing the armband in two Tests.

Outgoing New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said: “Stu was ahead of his time in the way he played what was in front of him and beat defenders in multiple ways with his footwork, speed or kick ahead,.

“His flair and joy for the game inspired a generation. In retirement, he was a positive and respected public voice for rugby and continued to stay connected to both his club and his province. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”