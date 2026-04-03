Northampton Saints player ratings vs Castres | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Northampton Saints player ratings: Phil Dowson’s men eventually ran out 49-41 winners over Castres Olympique in a bonkers Investec Champions Cup clash at cinch Stadium, Franklin’s Gardens, but this was anything but straightforward.
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Castres hadn’t read the script, storming into early control and didn’t let it go in a breathless first half that finished 15-14 to the visitors. Saints huffed, puffed and error-strewn moments threatened to undermine them, yet their second-half attacking ambition finally told in a game that never stopped delivering.
Here are our Northampton Saints player ratings:
15. George Furbank – 8 Started unevenly, falling off three tackles in a porous first 40 and looking a touch too leaky at the back. That changed emphatically after the break. His break unlocked the move for Kemeny’s try, he set up Freeman superbly, then scored a stunning solo effort himself.
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14. Tommy Freeman – 8 Relatively quiet early on, but grew into the game as space opened up. Took his try beautifully down the left after sharp work from Dingwall and Furbank, then continued to make damaging carries as Castres tired.
13. Tom Litchfield – 7.5 Defensively suspect at times in the opening exchanges, but his attacking influence was decisive later on; pace, offloading and a key hand in McParland’s second-half score were all highlights.
Fixture
Investec Champions Cup
Northampton
49 - 41
Full-time
Castres
All Stats and Data
12. Fraser Dingwall – 8 A couple of squeaky-bum moments defensively in the first half, and he wasn’t alone. More assured after the break, combining neatly with Belleau and finishing well under pressure late on for his try. His distribution helped Saints put Castres to the sword.
11. James Ramm – 8.5 Electric whenever he touched the ball. Made two big breaks early; one nearly finished by himself before a superb try-saving tackle and a toe-in-touch call intervened. Forced off injured on 27 minutes, which dulled Saints’ edge, but he’d already done damage.
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10. Anthony Belleau – 8 A mixed bag defensively, sometimes flimsy, but his attacking contribution was immense. Pulled strings, threw a wonderful long pass for Dingwall’s try and kicked impressively – including one beauty from the touchline. Might have gone even higher without the missed tackles.
9. Archie McParland – 8.5 Constantly probed and tested Castres, finding plenty of change down the back of the French sofa. Some inaccuracies blotted his copybook, but the good far outweighed the bad. His solo try was outstanding and was roared off the pitch by the Saints’ faithful.
1. Danilo Fischetti – 8 Didn’t have it all his own way at scrum time, but his work-rate was colossal. Tackled his socks off and showed good game awareness to scoop up and score from close range. A proper front-row shift.
2. Craig Wright – 7 Solid and honest. Threw accurately, tackled hard and contributed around the breakdown. Not flashy, but exactly what Saints needed in a frantic contest.
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3. Luke Green – 6.5 Did little wrong without ever dominating. The basics were there and he didn’t get overwhelmed, but rarely imposed himself as Saints pushed on.
4. Tom Lockett – 6.5 Worked hard in the engine room and kept things ticking over. Not his necessarily his most visible performance, but grafted away until his replacement late on.
5. JJ van der Mescht – 7 Not quite as devastating in contact as he has proved to be, on either side of the ball, but still contributed physically and got through his work.
6. Josh Kemeny – 8.5 Carried ferociously and soared at the lineout. His break led directly to Saints’ penalty try, and he was central to their second-half surge, scoring a try of his own after some superb attacking play. Lucky to escape scrutiny for a shoulder that others might debate, but his overall impact was huge.
7. Henry Pollock – 8 Excellent over the ball and relentless in the trenches. Say what you like about the edge he brings, but it worked – he wound Castres up all evening and his antics contributed to disciplinary issues for the visitors. Eddie Hearn’s new pet project was everywhere.
8. Callum Chick – 7 A workmanlike performance. Tackled, carried and did the grunt work effectively, even if a few inaccuracies crept in before his substitution.
Replacements – 7 Collectively effective rather than spectacular. The bench maintained tempo and physicality, with Tom Pearson adding energy and Rory Hutchinson settling things after coming on early for the injured Ramm. Saints never lost momentum, and that mattered in a madcap finale.
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