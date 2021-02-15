10:21am, 15 February 2021

Northampton Saints have signed tighthead Oisín Heffernan from Nottingham Rugby. The 26-year-old has already linked up with the Saints and joined training at Franklin’s Gardens this morning.

Heffernan is English-qualified but was born in Galway, on the west coast of Ireland. He came through the Leinster Rugby schools system and advanced into the Leinster Academy, making three appearances for the province in the Pro14.

The 118kg, 6’1” prop also represented the Ireland U20s for two seasons, making 20 appearances across the U20 Six Nations and Junior World Championship.

Heffernan joined Nottingham in 2018 following a spell in Australia, playing in Queensland’s Premier Rugby competition. He made 44 appearances and scored three tries in his two years with Nottingham.

“Oisín has been a standout performer in the Championship for a couple of years now, and we’re delighted to be able to bring him into the Club immediately,” said Saints scrum coach, Matt Ferguson.

“He was in the Championship ‘Dream Team’ last season, and when we’ve had scrummaging sessions with Nottingham in the past, we’ve had a good look at him and he performed well against the group of props we already have in place at Saints.

“He understands the style of rugby we want to play, and he’s a really good fit for us because as well as being a strong set piece man, he also wants to contribute to the wider game – so he’s really in the Saints mould of front-row forwards.”

Heffernan added: “I’m really excited for the opportunity to join Northampton Saints and make the step up into the Premiership for the first time in my career.

“There are a quality group of tightheads already in place at Franklin’s Gardens and I hope I can learn from them and also challenge for a place in the team in the weeks ahead. I can’t wait to get started.”