International

NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

By Josh Raisey
Kansas No9 Louis Rees-Zammit enters the field for last Saturday's pre-season game (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Louis Rees-Zammit’s bid to make the Kansas City Chiefs’ 53-man roster, or even make their practice squad, was scuppered by his inability to learn one very specific facet of American football, according to Kansas City Star journalist Jesse Newell.

Joining Anthony Wootton on The TransAtlantic Sports Show recently, Newell said that the former Wales wing struggled with his pass protection, which was perhaps the leading reason why the Super Bowl champions released him, with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking him up for their practice squad instead.

While Rees-Zammit’s athleticism has been lauded by many, including Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, this is a technical area of American football that a career in rugby would not have helped with.

Having watched the Chiefs’ training sessions closely throughout pre-season, Newell explained how the Welshman struggled with a particular pass protection drill. Moreover, he explained on the podcast how Rees-Zammit slipped down the pecking order as the training camp progressed.

“I was not surprised he didn’t make the 53-man roster,” he said.

“You could kind of see it coming throughout training camp, and we’re out there every single day at training camp. You know, the team practices with its top guys, then they have a second team, and then they have a third team and a fourth team. So earlier on, Louis was getting in with maybe the second and third team. As the practice went along, he was getting in with the third and fourth team.

“So it’s kind of the truth serum of the coaches, if you will. If those guys at the end of the roster are practicing against the other guys at the end of the roster, it sort of seems like it’s a long shot for them to make the team. Throughout this whole process, though, the Chiefs coaches have complimented Louis for his work. We loved talking to him in the media because he’s a really engaging guy. He seemed to really commit himself to this and seemed to be serious about this, which is something that needs to happen to make the transition that he’s trying to make to a completely different sport.

“But I think as it went along, one of the kind of glaring moments was – I think what the Chiefs wanted from Louis is, here in the NFL, there’s a very specific role on third down where if you can have a back out of the backfield who can pass protect for your quarterback and then also catch passes out of the backfield, that’s a role that every single team needs in the NFL.

“But you have to be able to pass protect, and there was a pass protection drill that Louis did a couple of weeks ago, and one of the linebackers just kind of ran right over him because he doesn’t understand the technique yet, he doesn’t understand the leverage. So he’s a big guy, but he doesn’t understand sort of the nuances that will help him to stop this 250-pound guy coming straight at you and protect your quarterback.

“So I think the Chiefs were hopeful that this thing would come together very quickly. They were hopeful that he would learn all these things and could potentially play a role for them in that area as a third-down back and then on special teams as well—you know, the kickoffs, punt returns, all those sorts of things. It just didn’t come quite fast enough. And so I was not surprised he was cut from the 53-man roster. I was a little bit more surprised by what happened later this week with him joining a different team.”

Newell added an additional reason why the Chiefs passed on signing Rees-Zammit to their practice squad, which is the position they find themselves in heading into the new season.

The Chiefs are in pursuit of a historic Super Bowl treble this season and are effectively only interested in the here-and-now rather than looking further down the line at a project.

“I think the Chiefs seemed to see potential in him,” he added. “But potentially where the fit didn’t make sense is that this might be a better guy to have if you’re not a Super Bowl contender. If you are not a team that’s worried about winning right away… I mean, the Chiefs are so far on the other end of that spectrum right now—they’re going for the first three-peat in NFL history.

“So it might not be about two or three years down the line what you can get out of a guy. It might be more about how can this team, or this guy on the practice squad, help your team this year to potentially go win another Super Bowl and make history that’s never been done before.”

Given that the Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson is a “disciple” of Reid’s, Newell thinks the Jaguars could be a good fit for Rees-Zammit, although he stressed that the biggest challenge now is to learn an entirely new playbook.

The Jaguars get their NFL campaign underway on Sunday September 8 against the Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City Chiefs explain reason for releasing Louis Rees-Zammit

There was an option to keep Rees-Zammit on their books over the autumn and winter as part of their practice squad. However, the 23-year-old instead opted to join the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

Read Now

Comments on RugbyPass

E
Eggchaser 2 minutes ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

lack of humility by whom?

36 Go to comments
J
JW 9 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Hardly abominable, move on.


What happened to the jets though?

37 Go to comments
B
BH 10 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

The opposition players are allowed to do what they want, except stay 20m apart. Other than that, it's fair game. If they're so sensitive about watching it, they should go do something else. Or they should develop their own traditional dance in response.

37 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 12 minutes ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

If I had the answers, I wouldn't be debating you on a rugby thread but I think the big rocks are something along the lines of:


- Growth in Aussie game, this is a tough one to fix but we're wed to Aussie...need the broadcast numbers (and competitiveness in SR) to increase and with Lions then World Cup, there will be a lot of attention on the game and Wallabies competing/winning is essential


- Improving our pathways and making sure schoolboys and U20s structures are in place and thriving (removes the bleeding of players to league and northern hemisphere). A lot of these aspects are already in place albeit early days


- Figure out the heirarchy/structure between our NPC and super rugby - bring back proper tribalism into our comps.


- Incorporating Japan deeper to leverage their commercial opportunities, growth in their game internationally has benefits too and there League One is a great comp


- Northern American rugby rise and with it, commercial opportunities

26 Go to comments
G
GL 16 minutes ago
Scott Robertson’s selection nightmare before another shot at Springboks

BB to bench and Ratima to start

5 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 22 minutes ago
Bok legend weighs in on haka, sends message to fans ahead of Cape Town

Welcome to country in Aus is 2000 times worse. Us Kiwi's sit quietly and show respect tho. Why even show respect to the refs? Why respect the laws of the game? Boring!

14 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 22 minutes ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Not what I said. Go read again and then tell me what your solutions are to the structural and financial problems in the SH. And then take into account what happens if I’m correct and the Boks also leave.


Ps hope is not a strategy…

26 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 23 minutes ago
The three key areas the Wallabies must get right in Argentina

That's 30% more capacity than last year

9 Go to comments
B
BH 23 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

This is a lie. Samoa, Fiji and Tonga often perform their own haka after New Zealand do theirs.

37 Go to comments
C
Chiefs Mana 24 minutes ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Abs are doomed if they do or don't - we're basically in terminal decline if we're not head and shoulders above the rest of the world like we were for a ~10 year stretch? There are problems with our competitions for sure but they'll be resolved and we'll always compete at the top of the table. I think it's awesome that SA, Ireland and France are all strong now with thriving systems...great for the global game.

26 Go to comments
O
OJohn 28 minutes ago
The three key areas the Wallabies must get right in Argentina

Winning against a really hopeless Welsh team and Georgia is not much to rejoice about.

It was a good if not lucky win against Argentina but Aussies don't need a dull kiwi to teach them how to guts it out. Things are not looking good tho. We are playing at about 50% of our capacity and ability thanks to Schmidt.

9 Go to comments
B
BH 28 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

The players and the crowd can react to the haka however they want. The haka is a challenge, and they have the opportunity to respond. This is a key important part of haka in Māori culture.


However, the DJ playing music over the speakers was totally unnecessary and blatantly disrespectful. That should not be done ever again. It's not a part of tradition.

37 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 28 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

There is no excuse for your ignorance Steve. NZ IS Maori culture.

37 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 29 minutes ago
‘Got to learn’: Scott Robertson on the Springboks’ bomb squad ‘advantage’

Clinging on to semantics and dancing on a pinhead of stats won’t do you any favours here, and it’s typical of most kiwis on here. The trend is down. Period. Your league has serious structural and financial problems and no one has proposed any cogent solutions. The Boks are heading out and money will drive that, the urc was the test case and they’ve passed with flying colours. The move to biannual tests is already preparing the ground. Money talks, always has and always will.

26 Go to comments
B
BH 30 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Typical ignorant and arrogant comment from a hater. Go back to your cave.

37 Go to comments
O
OJohn 31 minutes ago
The three key areas the Wallabies must get right in Argentina

Where did I say they'd lose ?

Schmidt is free to choose overseas players but he refuses to put our best team on the field.

It's early days but it is clear the Wallabies are playing absolutely rubbish rugby no matter how you try and sugar coat it and it is clear from Tate McDermott's comments that they don't like it, like they didn't playing for that other dull kiwi Thorn. It's unAustralian.


Why so bitter ?


I love eggs.

9 Go to comments
B
BH 31 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Another pathetic comment from Terry The Tool.

37 Go to comments
B
BH 32 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Māori are the indigenous people of New Zealand so they 100% should have a first verse and haka used as part of the pre-match buildup. You sound like a typical Coloniser.


By having non-Māori perform the haka, it shows that NZ accepts people from other ethnicities, respects the indigenous people, and unites them as a team, which reflects NZ's society and cultural values.


And this is something other countries can learn from, especially countries that have been colonised. No other country in the world has made as much progress with their indigenous people's rights and values as NZ has.

37 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 32 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

No thats not true. In NZ the pre game rituals of every nation are respected. Can you show me any examples where this is incorrect? In NZ Fiji, Tonga, Samoa have thier Haka's and its amazing to see both at the same game.

Best Ive seen was NZ v Fiji in NZ some years back but also was at the WC match in Brisbane between NZ and Tonga where the pre match rituals were great.

37 Go to comments
B
BH 34 minutes ago
The Haka is a challenge - it should be met in kind

Typical sore loser attitude

37 Go to comments
