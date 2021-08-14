Newport great Rhys Morgan dies aged 67

6:58am, 14 August 2021

Newport have paid tribute to former player Rhys Morgan, who has died aged 67.

Prop Morgan played 539 games for the Black and Ambers between 1973 and 1989, standing second on the club’s all-time appearance list.

Morgan, capped by Wales against Scotland in Cardiff in 1984, was inducted into Newport’s Hall of Fame in 2012.

A statement on the Newport website announced Morgan had died on Friday.

“We send our condolences to his friends, family and all who knew and loved him,” the club said.