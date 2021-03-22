1:40pm, 22 March 2021

Newcastle Falcons winger Mateo Carreras has been cited for making intentional contact with eye of Wasps winger Josh Bassett.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the incident was reviewed by the TMO during Newcastle’s loss to Wasps, the Argentinian winger didn’t face any in-game sanction. The incident however was picked up by televisions cameras and has now caught the attention of citing commissioners.

An RFU statement reads: “Mateo Carreras of Newcastle Falcons will appear before an online independent disciplinary panel on Wednesday evening (24 March 2021).

“Carreras was cited by independent citing commissioner Chris Sharp following the match between Newcastle Falcons and Wasps on Friday 19 March. The citing is for intentional contact with eye(s), contrary to World Rugby Law 9.12 or in the alternative, reckless contact with eye(s), contrary to World Rugby Law 9.12

“The independent disciplinary panel will comprise Charles Cuthbert (chair) with Daniel White and Leon Lloyd.”

Looked like a nasty eye gouge by Carreras on Bassett. The TMO can’t come in for foul play after the game has restarted so the fact that Wasps kicked a penalty quickly after the incident means it’ll just be a sighting. That law needs changing for foul play to allow TMO time — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) March 19, 2021

Blackett addressed the incident today in the wake of French lock Paul Willemse’s sending off for gouging Welsh prop Wyn Jones in a Six Nations match over the weekend and said: “I struggle with the amount of time they had for that not to be picked up live. The first time I saw it (played back) was in a BT interview and it is thrown on me and I was quite reserved. Josh Bassett claimed he spoke to the assistant referees and mentioned it a couple of times and its not looked at. I find that a bit of a hard one take especially as we are all about protecting our players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The French incident was completely different and it is hard to know what he (Carreras) was thinking against us but one looks a lot worse than the other for me.”

The incident was spotted by the BT Sports team at the game with former England international Austin Healey saying: “We can see exactly what you’ve done with your middle finger. You’ve had a little scratch there. Now that is naughty. It’s cheeky. That’s contact with the eye. People call it gouging.”