6:26am, 12 February 2021

Premiership Rugby have confirmed that Newcastle Falcons’ Gallagher Premiership Rugby match against Northampton Saints at Franklin Gardens, which had been scheduled for tomorrow, has been called off.

Newcastle Falcons returned positive tests in the latest round of PCR testing. In consultation with Public Health England and the Professional Rugby Testing Oversight Group, the match has been called off and the Newcastle Falcons training ground closed, with the next round of testing on Monday February 15.

The club say they will no be commenting on who has been infected but revealed that there had been a number of positive results for the virus.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “The health and safety of players, management, staff and match officials is our priority so the decision has made to call the match off.

“We wish those who have tested positive at the Falcons a safe and speedy recovery.

“Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved, and we’d ask everyone to respect their privacy.”

Under the Premiership Rugby regulations, the match between Northampton Saints and Newcastle Falcons will be cancelled. A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points and a further announcement will be made in due course.

