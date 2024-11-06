Northern Edition

33 - 15
FT
23 - 38
FT
50 - 17
FT
39 - 20
FT
30 - 29
FT
34 - 30
FT
27 - 17
FT
49 - 15
FT
13 - 23
FT
Today
10:10
Today
12:40
Today
15:10
Tomorrow
08:40
Tomorrow
11:10
Autumn Nations Series

New Zealand rugby commentator’s blunt All Blacks assessment

All Blacks dejected after the try of Malcolm Marx of the Springboks during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at DHL Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

New Zealand’s veteran commentator Grant Nisbett has delivered a blunt assessment of this year’s All Blacks, stating that they’ll only warrant a seven or 7.5/10 rating even if they get the better of international rugby heavyweights Ireland and France during the Autumn Nations Series.

With Scott Robertson taking over as the team’s head coach, there was a lot expected of the All Blacks in 2024. Robertson was coming off a highly successful stint with the Crusaders, and that left many fans daring to dream of what successes ‘Razor’ could have with the national team.

It was a shaky start for the men in black, who survived two genuine scares against England in Dunedin and Auckland during the July international window. New Zealand backed that up with a demolition of Fiji, but later came unstuck during The Rugby Championship.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The All Blacks suffered a shock 38-30 loss to Los Pumas in Wellington to kick off that campaign, and they also fell to the world champion Springboks in Johannesburg and Cape Town later on in that tournament. They ended up finishing second with three wins from six Tests.

New Zealand have since put 64 points on Eddie Jones’ Japan in Yokohama, and they left it late to beat England 24-22 in a thriller last weekend. They’ve won eight of 11 games during Robertson’s reign so far, but “losing three Test matches is never acceptable” as Nisbett explained.

“Much depends on how they finish this season off,” Nisbett said on SENZ’s The Run Home with Kirst & Beav. “They did well to beat England, it was a bit shaky but the job was done.

“Much will depend on the performances against both Ireland and France. If we get over both of those teams I think we can probably look at about a seven and a half out of 10.

“Losing three Test matches is never acceptable for an All Blacks side. Losing two in South Africa, but the one at home against Argentina was a shocker.

“Even if we do finish with victories over those two teams, I don’t think we’re going to extend the mark out of 10 much past seven, seven and a half.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
3
Average Points scored
22
25
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
20%

“But, nevertheless, I think they’ll regard that as satisfactory. There’s no doubt that South Africa are the best team going around at the moment, it’s just a question of who’s next and we’re about to find out this weekend if Ireland are next.”

In the All Blacks 12th Test of the year, they’ll lock horns with the world’s top-ranked side on their home track. Ireland didn’t make the semi-finals of last year’s Rugby World Cup but some still consider them to be the best team in the international game at the moment.

South Africa are, of course, the two-time defending Rugby World Cup champions, so their fans would have a thing or two to say about that, but rising to the top of the World Rugby men’s rankings is no easy feat or mistake.

With former captain Johnny Sexton retiring after the quarter-final exit last year, the Irish ushered in a new era this year but stormed home to claim the Six Nations title with four wins from five matches. They also tied a two-match series one-all against the Springboks in South Africa

The history between Ireland and New Zealand in men’s rugby has been well documented, with the men in green registering their first-ever win at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 2016. Ireland are the only team to hold a winning record over the All Blacks since the 2015 World Cup as well.

“(They were) always in the same boat as Scotland. Scotland had never beaten us in a Test match, they got a draw once,” Nisbett reflected.

“I think Ireland had a draw early on but it wasn’t until 216 in Chicago that they nailed it and you’d have to say the advents of Joe Schmid and subsequent to that (Andy) Farrell as well, they really have improved dramatically.

“They’ve got some depth, too. If they were to lose a key guy there’s usually somewhere there and that’s the key to it. As long as you’ve got depth, it’s always going to be a test.

“Ireland, even though they took until 216 to beat us, they’ve always been pretty tough to beat. You never got home easily.”

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments

17 Comments
B
B 1 day ago

Grant has on more than one occasion, been perplexed but mindful about refereeing decisions during his time as commentator.

Whereas the Aussies, Springboks, Irish and English on the other hand aren't so mindful of their views about areas of play or refereeing decisions.

They would also constantly replay missed incidents to catch the referees attention and if it was against their team, they would quickly switch to something else.

J
JB 1 day ago

Nesbit was never critical of his mate Foster. Funny that....

m
mm 1 day ago

Nz fans think their team is crap unless they are the clear no 1 in the world. Get used to the field catching up to you.


In other news campo reckons his Aussie team of 1984 could beat the current Aussie team. Have a look at the size of the players in the old footage most under 85kg…he is having a laugh

T
TT 1 day ago

7.5 is generous. Noting it should only be wins, & it's quality, V top 6 ranked teams that count. & Losses, again, & it's quality.


Lose V Ireland & France & there's no way this very flaky near zero '80+ min game' rugby side should rate above 6.5.

N
Nickers 1 day ago

What an insane comment. If the ABs beat England, Ireland, and France in consecutive weeks away from home they will have a genuine claim to be the best team in the world - undoubtedly number 2. Time to call it a day Nisbo.

E
Ed the Duck 2 days ago

That’s a pretty harsh score but I guess it’s a lot to do with the tries passed up in the England game last weekend as much as anything. However it fails to take into account two significant factors.


Firstly the squad churn razor has been managing has left him very short at 10, with RM out of reach and no clear successor coming through. Did they make mistake allowing FB to leave, who knows but you probably need to trust the judgement that razor knew him inside out already.


Secondly the assessment undervalues England as opposition. They started the 6N well winning in Rome (not a given these days), pipped wales (Eng/wal is always a war!) but came unstuck against Scotland in full flow. But they then beat Ireland (NZ should know how tough this can be…) and came very close to winning a competitive game in France.


So, while I don’t necessarily disagree with the assessment, it probably misses the nuance of trajectory and direction of travel. If NZ win well against Ireland and France, rather than the slightly scruffy wins they had against England, then I would be pretty confident that razor is beginning to get his feet properly under the table and good things may lie ahead. But they still need to figure out a way ($$$s…) to get RM back home…

R
RedWarrior 2 days ago

"If NZ win well against Ireland and France, rather than the slightly scruffy wins they had against England, then I would be pretty confident that razor is beginning to get his feet properly under the table and good things may lie ahead".


I agree re your assessment of England as better than they are given credit for. Surely you can see that your above assessment is for the birds?

France have beaten NZ by 14-15 times in the last two matches. Ireland beat NZ in Durban with a lot of first team players missing almost all of which will start tomorrow.

Yet you maintain that doling out heavy defeats to Ireland and France in Dublin and Paris will be a sign that things are on the up?

I agree the NZ forwards are very good. But this Irish pack, dominated SA in Durban (not in the scrum but everywhere else).


In short, good luck with that prediction but this is 2024 not 1984!

C
CD older/wiser 2 days ago

Quite easy to sit on the sideline and pass judgement (or up in the commentary box), another thing altogether to be out there performing on the field. Stick to the commentary, don't pass judgement.

G
GL 2 days ago

Wow so insightful (it depends on how they finish off 🤣)

p
paunen 2 days ago

It's 5 base points higher than I'd rate the quality of his commentary tbh


Sky needs to refresh their commentary team, this rating reflects the Boomer (and I'm one) thinking of what viewers "need" (autocratic) to hear, not what they want to hear


Nisbo loves talking about his scrummaging "expertise" from the 1960's - really????? I think the game has moved on a wee bit since then - a good segue into Nisbo's next career move!

B
BH 2 days ago

Nisbett's pronunciation is absolutely deplorable as well. For example, listen to how he pronounces "Perenara" - he rolls the first R but not the second. Just shows he is lazy and ignorant.

H
Head high tackle 2 days ago

Oh so brutal. 7.5 out of 10 eh. Will maybe 8 out of 11 equates to 7.5 out of 10. Seems a very reasonable assessment of the ABs this year.

J
JWH 2 days ago

Nisbett isn't exactly a smart fella.

S
SadersMan 2 days ago

Hardly "brutal". Quite measured, boringly predictable.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
Nickers 6 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

Yeah he seemed to get into position to clear clean ball a couple of times, then just waited an extra second or two until it got scrappy to pick the ball up. Doesn't look very sure of himself the past couple of weeks.

106 Go to comments
N
Nickers 8 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Ireland | Autumn Nations Series

2nd game in a row now Roigard has come on and there has been noticeable change in tempo and quality of ball.


DMac's most disciplined performance of the year - he looks like a proper 10 when he plays like that.


Will Jordan is a great finisher and a generational player but his decision making over the past two weeks has been as bad as it can get. His ability to assess risk and outcomes seems to have completely deserted him. That quick throw in was the most insane piece of work I have seen for a while. Completely ignored both the match situation and what was happening on the field right in front of him. There were no ways that could have worked out, and many ways it could have cost us 7 points. Just completely unnecessary and amateur stuff. Hard to find the exact words to describe just how bone headed that was.


We had lots of help from Ireland who were poor. They didn't look rusty, they look tired. No energy or accuracy in anything they were trying to do. That yellow card saved them some blushes - We were all over them and the scoreline could have gotten quite ugly if not for that 10 minute period. ABs looked a 20+ point better team than them.

106 Go to comments
P
Phill 19 minutes ago
How Rassie Erasmus' risky plan could backfire

A lot of ifs, buts and maybes in this article. What if aliens abducted Grant Williams right off the bench during the game?

6 Go to comments
m
muku 20 minutes ago
'Genuine deep cut': Picture of gruesome Sam Cane head injury revealed

103 test matches not 93

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 23 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Crazy how Kiwis love to mock beaten opponents.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 23 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Can you stop being voyeurs of Irish media. Its weird. NZ pundits and fans boast 100% of the time. Sort your own house first. It was a dreadful performance by Ireland.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 24 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Take your win and bin the arrogance please.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 25 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Ireland were prepared for the dry. We made more handling errors. You only scored one try. Stop boasting.

15 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 26 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Now now. No need to bring SA fans into this. Irish fans certainly can’t complain after that performance.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 26 minutes ago
'South Africa, on their day, would have pumped this All Black team'

Its a comment to an Irish audience. I agee, 90% would have won that game. For arrogance look at every NZ pundit and fan.

15 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 28 minutes ago
The 'turning point' Andy Farrell rued in Ireland's All Blacks loss

Like the Irish fans, he is fair and has integrity. We will regroup get it right, progress like we have been for the last 25 years. Let NZ/Ioane etc have their mocking and boasting for now.

1 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 31 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Doesn't take long for the nasties to start abusing beaten opponents.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 31 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

NZ are going to win the world cup in 2023.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 32 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Ireland lose points. If the total points lost is greater than the gap between Ireland and SA (it is) then Ireland fall below SA. Check the rankings yourself from now on. You won't find Irish fand complaining like SA did though

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 34 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

The actual Irish fans were abused by Ioane and NZ after the match in Paris. The actual Irish team mocked by NZ players and Ioane did it again last night.

Its a big test thats all. Last ten games its 5-5. Don't boast too much. Hopefully Karma will come in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 36 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

I am very much a real Ireland fan. The level of abuse Ireland fans and others received after NZ eliminated Ireland from the RWC was pretty disgusting. We were called every name under the sun. You saw from the match yesterday what Ireland fans are like. Do you still consider us arrogant and disrepsectful?

Just to point out, yet again, Ioane and NZ mocked Ireland after beating them. Karma will come, hopefully in RWC 2027

34 Go to comments
A
Alex 36 minutes ago
How much I expect England to beat Australia by - Andy Goode

All the kiwi and SA pundits are favouring England too in the predictions. Are they arrogant too? By your logic, everyone except you and a handful of (fairly anti-English by sentiment) people are arrogant. Interesting!


I love how when English people are confident, they're arrogant, but not the other way. Lol!!


I believe England are favourites but I also wouldn't be surprised if they lost as this Aus team has had a little time together and have talent for sure. They're back 5 probably is edged by England and that may be the point-of-difference. Will be tight and I look forward to it!

7 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 38 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Are you referring to me? I thought Ireland could have won and despite NZs dominance in the first half put themselves in a position to win but for unforced handling errors. As regards my assertion about NZ mocking beaten opponents. Irish fans showed him a clean slate after he abused them in Paris. After he was safe outside the Aviva he stirred up again. No excuses, he led the Haka. That's two matches in a row that NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them. No Karma this time, but perhaps a RWC knock out match will be more appropriate.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 54 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Mocking a beaten team is arrogant. Not surprized to see some NZ 'supporters' indulging. Take a look at Irish spectators last night for how to behave with integrity.

34 Go to comments
R
RedWarrior 55 minutes ago
All Blacks end Ireland's 19-match winning streak in Dublin

Worst performance of this Irish team under Farrell bar none. Ireland started ok, but a dubious scrum for a knock in just outside the NZ 22 (didn't touch an Irish player and Irish pass hit a NZ thigh) stemmed that. A mistake by JGP led to 15 mins of NZ pressure which Ireland were lucky to escape for with only a pen against.

9-9 at half time was a result, but every time Ireland seemed to get into a position to strike errors undermined them. Key was a knock on by Crolwey when Ireland had manufactured an incredible attacking position, which then led to another 3 point concession. A try then put us two scores ahead. Leadership was completely missing. NZ were encroaching on Irleand's line out leading to 3 turnovers in the first half. Now if the ref doesn't see it, Doris needs to make him see it. Piardis intervention for NZ in a scrum looking harsh with the ref raising his hand to award it the other way.

The two no 10s were disastrous and my view is that the rivalry there may have added pressure to them Farrell needs to fix this.

I was proud of how the Irish supporters completely dispelled lies about them being disrespectful and arrogant. Ioane who abused them after the final whistle was given a free pass by the fans. Ofcourse when safe out of the Aviva he stirs it up again by posting abuse on Instagram. Humble teams don't mock beaten opponents. Arrogant teams do. Thats twice in a row NZ have mocked Ireland after beating them.

I think the loss will be good for Ireland as they clearly needed a wake up.

We owe NZ and lets hope that happens in a RWC knock out match in 2027. Again as usual we won't mock them or any team we beat.

34 Go to comments
