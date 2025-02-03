New London-based rugby advisory business opens doors

Former World Rugby, Six Nations and Premiership Rugby executives have joined forces to establish We Know Rugby – a London-based agency dedicated to commercial advisory services for brands.

The company aims to leverage extensive industry experience to enhance value within existing agreements and identify potential opportunities for future partnerships.

Advisors include James Stebbing and Kalle Kauppila, who are expected to contribute specialized expertise to ensure a comprehensive enhanced advisory offering.

“Rugby is entering a hugely exciting period and I currently feel that brands are being underserved. We hope to fill this gap and play an active role to garner more value for brands from this much-loved sport,” said founder Chris Thompson.

“I’m even more excited to be working with two of the most talented people I’ve come across in the industry in James Stebbing and Kalle Kauppila, both will act as advisors to the business to ensure a complete offering is provided”.

Positioned as a strategic collaborator, We Know Rugby intends to meet the evolving demands of the global rugby market, particularly as the sport anticipates its most commercially significant year in 2025.