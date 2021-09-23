Murrayfield sold out for arrival of Springboks

11:42am, 23 September 2021

A jam-packed Murrayfield will provide a much-needed boost to the coffers of the SRU, who have revealed that the stadium has sold out for the arrival of the world champions Springboks this autumn.

It will be the first time since March 2020 that Scotland will play in front of a full stadium, with Jacques Nienaber’s South Africa providing some stiff opposition in the third match of the 2021 Autumn Nations Series on Saturday 13 November.

Scotland have been victorious in five out of their 19 encounters with the Boks to date, but haven’t won against them since a 21 – 17 in the capital stadium in 2010.

“This is great news that we have our first sell-out crowd in 20 months already for one our 2021 Autumn Nations Series matches,” said Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend. “It always lifts the team when they know they will be playing in front of full crowd, and it means so much more that our fans are back supporting us for what will be a real test against the current World Champions.

“We have missed being able to represent our country in front of family, friends and our loyal supporters who have backed the team from their living rooms in recent months.

“All four ANS matches present us with an exciting and different challenge and as a group we are looking forward to maintaining our progression, in front of our home fans.”

The last time that Scotland took on South Africa was in 2018, again in front of a full house, where the visitors came out on top in a 20 – 26 tussle in the Scottish HQ.

In addition, 62,000 seats have now been sold for the second of the Autumn Nations Series matches which sees Scotland play Australia on Sunday 7, November. Scotland have won their last two games against the Wallabies, hammering the Australians 53 – 24 last time they played in 2017.

Tickets are also still available for Scotland’s other Autumn Nations Series fixtures against Tonga and Japan.