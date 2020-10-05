11:14pm, 05 October 2020

Gold Coast’s Young Tonumaipea is returning home to Melbourne but to play Super Rugby with the Rebels rather than with the Storm in the NRL.

Making his debut in 2014, Tonumaipea played five seasons with the Storm before leaving midway through the 2018 campaign to follow his faith and undertake a Mormon mission.

He then joined the Titans for 2020, making 10 appearances, but decided to return to his roots, signing a two-year deal with the Rebels.

He said he was excited to be back in Melbourne, joining his former Storm teammate Marika Koroibete at the Rebels, and looked forward to a new challenge in rugby union.

“Melbourne is home for me, so I can’t wait to be back home with my family and friends, in the city I love, back at my old stomping grounds,” said Tonumaipea.

“When I came back to the NRL after being away, I was determined to prove I could still play at the highest level and now having fulfilled that goal, I’m driven to succeed at this new challenge.

“I’m also pumped to be rubbing shoulders with Marika (Koroibete) again and I also know a few of the other boys like Hodgey (Reece Hodge) and Pone (Fa’amausili) as well.”

