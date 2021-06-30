Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Gallagher Premiership    

London Irish sign ex-Springboks prop Marcel van der Merwe

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Declan Kidney had quickly ramped up preparations for the 2021/22 Gallagher Premiership season at London Irish by unveiling the signing of Marcel van der Merwe, the 30-year-old tighthead who has seven Springboks caps to his name. 

ADVERTISEMENT

It was 2014 when van der Merwe first broke onto the Test scene, coming off the bench against Scotland in an international career that featured just one start, the August 2015 Championship game versus Argentina which turned out to be his last cap.  

Having enjoyed successful club stints in his homeland with the Cheetahs and the Bulls, van der Merwe went on to make nearly 100 appearances for French side Toulon before returning to the Bulls and then signing a short-term deal with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle that took him through to the end of a season that ended with the disappointment of Champions Cup and Top 14 final defeats to Toulouse.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The making of England star Maro Itoje

“I’m very excited. It’s a new chapter in my career,” enthused van der Merwe after penning the deal that will now bring him to Irish. “London Irish are a club that is moving in the right direction, so it is an exciting opportunity for me. The timing feels right.

“I have played English teams quite a lot throughout my time in France, so I know what to expect of the league and everything it throws up. I can’t wait to get going with London Irish.”

London Irish boss Kidney added: “Marcel is a key addition to the squad ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season. He will bring great experience and quality to our pack and will complement the existing players we have already got in the forwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are really pleased that he has decided to join the club and we are looking forward to him joining up with us in August for his pre-season.”

The cultural shift that’s transformed the All Blacks A massive change in the All Blacks culture is helping to bring the best out of players. Gregor Paul Damian McKenzie at a career crossroads A stint overseas, no matter how short, could spell an end to Damian McKenzie's All Blacks hopes. Tom Vinicombe The struggle to replace Ma’a Nonu The All Blacks are yet to find a midfielder that possesses the same subtleties to their game as Ma'a Nonu. Gregor Paul All Blacks exclusion could be the making of Cullen Grace Paradoxically, being dropped by the All Blacks could kick-start the career of 21-year-old Cullen Grace. Tom Vinicombe How the All Blacks will bring fire back to the fore in 2021 The All Blacks have selected a set of forwards that can bring some much-needed aggression to the pack. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Gallagher Premiership    

London Irish sign ex-Springboks prop Marcel van der Merwe

Search