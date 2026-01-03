Leinster player ratings vs Connacht | 2025/26 URC

Leinster player ratings: Leinster flew out of the blocks at the Aviva Stadium, only to be hauled back into a proper contest by a Connacht side that refused to roll over.

Once Leinster reasserted control after the break, the gap in class and depth became increasingly obvious, with the hosts pulling away on the back of relentless phase pressure, superior ball speed and a bench that shifted the dial, with a final score of 52-17.

Here’s how we rated the players:

1. Jack Boyle – 6.5

Scrum time was scrappy rather than dominant, but Boyle held his own early and got through his work before making way. Offered little in the loose but did not hurt Leinster either.

2. Dan Sheehan – 8

A captain’s try after just four minutes, lurking on the wing to finish off a flowing Leinster move, summed up his attacking instincts. Connors did the unseen work in the build-up but Sheehan’s awareness was top class. Solid at set piece and carried with menace before departing.

3. Thomas Clarkson – 7

A proper arm-wrestle with Buckley at scrum time and neither side fully on top. Clarkson was tidy around the park and stayed connected defensively, even if the referee did not always reward Leinster’s shove.

4. Joe McCarthy – 6.5

Carried hard in traffic and bent the line repeatedly, particularly in the first half. His yellow card for playing the ball on the ground stalled Leinster momentum at a key point and keeps the rating in check.

5. Brian Deeny – 7.5

Quiet enough early doors but absolutely ruthless when Leinster turned pressure into points. Muscled over from close range early in the second half despite two Connacht forwards hanging off him. Solid at lineout time throughout.

6. Diarmuid Mangan – 7

Played at blindside and did the job asked of him. Carried hard in tight channels and helped Leinster build momentum through sheer physical repetition before being replaced.

7. Will Connors – 7.5

A key cog in Leinster’s early dominance and directly involved in Sheehan’s opening try. Got through a mountain of defensive work and disrupted Connacht rhythm at the breakdown before handing over to van der Flier.

8. Jack Conan – 6

A relatively quiet first 40 minutes by his standards. Worked hard without ever really imposing himself before being eclipsed by the tempo shift that came later.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 8

Crisp service all evening and a fine game from the base. His assist for Prendergast’s first-half try was outstanding and his kicking game kept Connacht honest. Named man of the match and while others made louder statements, he was very good.

10. Sam Prendergast – 8

Missed a couple of kicks, including a late conversion, but his attacking influence was decisive. Probing kicks created chaos for Tector’s early try and his footwork to snatch the lead back just before half-time was outstanding. Set up tries in the second half and dictated terms.

11. Joshua Kenny – 8

A real aerial threat who chased kicks relentlessly. Burned off the Connacht cover late on to show genuine pace and rounded off his afternoon with a well-taken try. One of his sharpest performances in blue.

12. Charlie Tector – 8

Crashed over early after Prendergast’s kick created disorder and added a second after the break. Nearly had a hat-trick but ran out of space, with O’Brien thankfully on his shoulder. Carried with purpose and defended solidly.

13. Hugh Cooney – 5.5

Never really got into the game. A quiet first half was followed by a second that never sparked either, capped by a poor offload attempt late on that butchered a try.

14. Tommy O’Brien – 8

A menace every time he touched the ball. Involved in Sheehan’s opener, unlucky not to score earlier after a missed catch from a JGP kick, then finally got his reward with two well-taken tries. Constantly asked questions of the Connacht edge defence.

15. Ciarán Frawley – 7

Took the ball to the line well and played with authority from full-back. A calm organiser in the backfield who linked effectively before making way.

Replacements – 7

Andrew Porter changed the tone immediately, putting Finlay Bealham on the pain train and carrying with real bite. Josh van der Flier was excellent off the bench, lifting tempo and physicality. Leinster’s depth told as the pressure became relentless.