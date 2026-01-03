Northern Edition
United Rugby Championship

Leinster player ratings vs Connacht | 2025/26 URC

Sam Prendergast, right, celebrates with his Leinster team-mate Hugh Cooney after scoring his side's third try during the United Rugby Championship match between Leinster and Connacht at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Leinster player ratings: Leinster flew out of the blocks at the Aviva Stadium, only to be hauled back into a proper contest by a Connacht side that refused to roll over.

Once Leinster reasserted control after the break, the gap in class and depth became increasingly obvious, with the hosts pulling away on the back of relentless phase pressure, superior ball speed and a bench that shifted the dial, with a final score of 52-17.

Here’s how we rated the players:

1. Jack Boyle – 6.5
Scrum time was scrappy rather than dominant, but Boyle held his own early and got through his work before making way. Offered little in the loose but did not hurt Leinster either.

2. Dan Sheehan – 8
A captain’s try after just four minutes, lurking on the wing to finish off a flowing Leinster move, summed up his attacking instincts. Connors did the unseen work in the build-up but Sheehan’s awareness was top class. Solid at set piece and carried with menace before departing.

3. Thomas Clarkson – 7
A proper arm-wrestle with Buckley at scrum time and neither side fully on top. Clarkson was tidy around the park and stayed connected defensively, even if the referee did not always reward Leinster’s shove.

4. Joe McCarthy – 6.5
Carried hard in traffic and bent the line repeatedly, particularly in the first half. His yellow card for playing the ball on the ground stalled Leinster momentum at a key point and keeps the rating in check.

5. Brian Deeny – 7.5
Quiet enough early doors but absolutely ruthless when Leinster turned pressure into points. Muscled over from close range early in the second half despite two Connacht forwards hanging off him. Solid at lineout time throughout.

6. Diarmuid Mangan – 7
Played at blindside and did the job asked of him. Carried hard in tight channels and helped Leinster build momentum through sheer physical repetition before being replaced.

7. Will Connors – 7.5
A key cog in Leinster’s early dominance and directly involved in Sheehan’s opening try. Got through a mountain of defensive work and disrupted Connacht rhythm at the breakdown before handing over to van der Flier.

8. Jack Conan – 6
A relatively quiet first 40 minutes by his standards. Worked hard without ever really imposing himself before being eclipsed by the tempo shift that came later.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 8
Crisp service all evening and a fine game from the base. His assist for Prendergast’s first-half try was outstanding and his kicking game kept Connacht honest. Named man of the match and while others made louder statements, he was very good.

10. Sam Prendergast – 8
Missed a couple of kicks, including a late conversion, but his attacking influence was decisive. Probing kicks created chaos for Tector’s early try and his footwork to snatch the lead back just before half-time was outstanding. Set up tries in the second half and dictated terms.

11. Joshua Kenny – 8
A real aerial threat who chased kicks relentlessly. Burned off the Connacht cover late on to show genuine pace and rounded off his afternoon with a well-taken try. One of his sharpest performances in blue.

12. Charlie Tector – 8
Crashed over early after Prendergast’s kick created disorder and added a second after the break. Nearly had a hat-trick but ran out of space, with O’Brien thankfully on his shoulder. Carried with purpose and defended solidly.

13. Hugh Cooney – 5.5
Never really got into the game. A quiet first half was followed by a second that never sparked either, capped by a poor offload attempt late on that butchered a try.

14. Tommy O’Brien – 8
A menace every time he touched the ball. Involved in Sheehan’s opener, unlucky not to score earlier after a missed catch from a JGP kick, then finally got his reward with two well-taken tries. Constantly asked questions of the Connacht edge defence.

15. Ciarán Frawley – 7
Took the ball to the line well and played with authority from full-back. A calm organiser in the backfield who linked effectively before making way.

Replacements – 7
Andrew Porter changed the tone immediately, putting Finlay Bealham on the pain train and carrying with real bite. Josh van der Flier was excellent off the bench, lifting tempo and physicality. Leinster’s depth told as the pressure became relentless.

'Untenable': Calls for PREM club sackings after latest 'inevitable' defeat

Pressure on Gloucester head coach George Skivington intensified on Friday night as supporters vented their anger online following a 25-19 defeat away to Newcastle Red Bulls in their Gallagher PREM basement battle.

2 Comments
u
unknown 6 days ago

I thought O’brien should have been man of the match but JGP played great

P
PS 6 days ago

A 5 for Rooney is wild

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GG 14 minutes ago
'Don't you have a contract?' The extraordinary coach who made the Stormers maul monsters

Great article and such a lekker guy.

4 Go to comments
C
Cantab 18 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

There is a saying that too many cooks spoil the broth. Might the same logic also apply to coaches ??? The ABs backs certainly didn’t shine this season did they ?? To be fair the whole side was underwhelming and unless the various issues the team has are substantially resolved in the coming season there may well be further casualties in both coaching and playing personnel.

10 Go to comments
f
fl 36 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

“I’m not sure what’s too many or what’s too little”

Good Q. I don’t have any real insight into how coaching teams operate, but the impression I get is that a lot of the coaching is done by the players anyway. Plus you have analysts, and personal trainers, so in any team there’s a massive number of people who will be contributing towards the direction the team takes. I would imagine that with a smaller team of coaches, that process could become pretty chaotic pretty quickly. Players, analysts, personal trainers will all be running team meetings, scouting opposition players, and discussing possible tactical approaches, and if there’s just 1 or 2 coaches they’re not going to have any sort of handle on what’s going on?



...

10 Go to comments
f
fl 49 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

At least 6

10 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

Specifically for away matches, Home adv and ref interprets often go hand in hand [esp in Top 14], outside that gameplan!

28 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Lions to unleash South Africa U20 superstar Batho Hlekani against Lyon

Amen. Now or never. There’s still a window of opportunity to get into the 2027 squad. There will be a casualties this year. Some broken bodies after the ABs come through especially.

It’s the stocks in the youth that need to get tested this year. Bring it on.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

France?

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

Correct Finn. One could say say that the team of coaches is now as important as the team on the field.

I’m not sure what’s too many or what’s too little - but when the coaching team is good the rest falls into place on the field.



...

10 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

The best teams have the best coaches, but more than this, the best teams seem to have the most coaches. SA have 8 coaches, not including their ‘laws advisor’ and their S&C coach. England have 7 coaches, plus 2 S&C coaches and a ‘team manager’ who takes a really hands on role with player mentoring. From what I could tell NZ had 5, and are now down to 3.

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Why Tommy Freeman could be England's lucky number 13

I’m sure Lol would never mention that Ed. 🤣🤣🤣

367 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

I think he knows the AB attack has declined and it couldn’t stay as it was, so when an alternative role was available (that works for him), he’s decided to leave before being pushed (that likely would have followed) and then trying to find a role that is right for him and his family.

I don’t think there is a big conspiracy here but it clearly says it’s not a happy camp within the AB coaching team, which matches the body language they are showing in games.



...

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

NB - we don’t talk about this very often but if you were to rank the impact of variables on an AWAY game, what would be your priority rating for the following that impacts games ie which order would you rank these variables?

- Climate conditions - (rain/cold)



...

28 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

It’s fairly high and DoR’s are putting greater trust in some of these younger players, so fans are curious as soon as they come through.

Bath currently have some brilliant youngsters coming through, especially in the forwards. Last night at Castres (AWAY) we started Billy Sela (20 y/o) at tighthead, with Kepu Tuipulotu (20 y/o) coming off the bench at hooker.



...

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

It’s not that ruthless at Academy level. Some clubs will run U16 & U18 teams but it’s mainly at 18 where they start paying you to be in the Academy (also links with University) when the key decisions are made. You see a few 18 year old hit the periphery of Premiership squads but is pretty rare, so it’s not a deliberate strategy actively being pursued.

It was harder for Academy players to get games between 18-21 and many are not playing enough games. They are training 5 days a week and playing about 10 games a season (that’s not enough).



...

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

French Top 14 are a step ahead of the Premiership on most fronts - better Government support, tv commercial rights, stadium infrastucture (larger), matchday attendance, playing squads. There is a lot to like and is the reason they are ahead.

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

U think my last paragraph sums it up pretty well. They made a decision ago, probably not understanding the unintended long term consequences and it’s made it very difficult to be able to go back the way things have turned out.

890 Go to comments
j
johnz 4 hours ago
'Unlevel playing field': Former Hurricanes CEO opens up on club's woes

The unfortunate truth is NZR seems obsessed with creating a market in the US, when there is a ready and growing market in Japan.

I was taught a long way back, the first rule of marketing is go where there is existing demand. If you have to create demand for a product, nobody knows they need, you’ve already lost.



...

34 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
Why Tommy Freeman could be England's lucky number 13

That’s where I learned how to open up a discussion - by watching him with Zelensky in the WH, then doing the opposite!

The last piece I wrote had almost 900 replies, so really I try to limit my involvements more now. Esp long convos with just one other poster



...

367 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

No idea Ed. Write an article about how he goes maybe?🤣

You usually go t1ts-up at the 6N, so what will yours be if SB picks Freeman or sticks with Dingwall?



...

38 Go to comments
A
Archibald 4 hours ago
‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

Of course not. Deric Bellend isn’t man enough to admit that he’s made a mistake.

38 Go to comments
