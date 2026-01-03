'Untenable': Calls for PREM club sackings after latest 'inevitable' defeat

Pressure on Gloucester head coach George Skivington intensified on Friday night as supporters vented their anger online following a 25-19 defeat away to Newcastle Red Bulls in their Gallagher PREM basement battle.

The result was Newcastle’s first league win of the season after nine outings, a fact that only sharpened the vitriol among the Cherry and Whites’ fanbase. Gloucester showed late fight at Kingston Park, but were largely second best for over an hour against a side rooted to the foot of the table.

Gloucester have now won just one PREM game in nine attempts this season.

Online reaction quickly turned from frustration to outright calls for change. RugbyPass transfer guru Neil Fissler was blunt in his assessment, posting: “You have to wonder how much longer George Skivington gets. Gloucester were awful for 65 minutes and only when Newcastle tired they get anywhere.”

Supporters echoed that sentiment, with one prominent Gloucester fan account writing: “Decisions need or be made and quickly. The current coaching set-up, in particular George Skivington and Dominic Waldouck need to be removed. If not, serious questions need to be asked of Alex Brown and others. This has gone on too long.”

Not all reactions focus solely on the result itself.

Another supporter argued the writing had been on the wall long before Friday night: “This loss away at Newcastle, on a cold winter’s Friday night shouldn’t be the reason Skivington and his team at Gloucester may leave. Many other teams have lost there in the past. Tonight was inevitable. The reasons are further back than that.”

Others were less forgiving, suggesting a culture of lowered expectations had taken hold at Kingsholm. One post read: “There’s been a frankly embarrassing level of acceptance by many of complete ineptitude from Skivington and his team (and more senior figures) for a number of years now. People saying it’s the best thing for the club to knuckle down and ensure the club survives. Absolute drivel.”

Another supporter added: “Skivington seems like a great bloke, however, he’s been in the job for five years and we’re in the worst position we’ve been in during the professional era, surely his position is untenable now, and if it’s not what does that say about the club’s ambition or lack [there] of”.

Behind the scenes, there is growing expectation that Gloucester may look to install a director of rugby above Skivington rather than make an immediate change, but Friday night’s defeat only amplified the sense that the status quo is running out of road.

CEO Alex Brown had sought to reassure supporters in an open letter issued earlier in the week, before Friday night’s defeat, admitting recent performances had “fell short of the standards we expect of ourselves”.

The former Glaws lock described injuries as “hugely disruptive” and said results left fans wanting clarity on direction, insisting “there is a great deal of work going on behind the scenes”. Currently, the Cherry & Whites are without the services of Seb Blake, Will Butler, Josiah Edwards Giraud, Caolan Englefield, Jack Innard, Will Joseph, Max Llewellyn, Ben Loader, Jack Mann, Ben Redshaw, Rob Russell, Jack Singleton, Harry Taylor, Will Trenholm and Lions star Tomos Williams.

Brown pointed to incoming signings Jac Morgan, Dewi Lake and Dan Robson, accepted the squad had been “lighter on experience”, and said the injury situation was “largely unrelated… very bad luck”. He highlighted academy output as “fundamental” and stressed there was “no lack of commitment” during a difficult period.

“We remain united in our ambition to see Gloucester succeed, and we will keep pushing to ensure better days lie ahead.”