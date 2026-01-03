Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
45 - 15
FT
14 - 15
FT
47 - 29
FT
33 - 7
FT
8 - 0
FT
20 - 14
FT
27 - 3
FT
26 - 24
FT
20 - 43
FT
61 - 22
FT
Today
07:00
Today
07:00
Today
07:00
Today
07:00
Today
09:15
Today
09:15
Today
09:15
Today
11:30
Today
11:30
Today
11:30
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
11:30
Gallagher Premiership

'Untenable': Calls for PREM club sackings after latest 'inevitable' defeat

George Skivington, (L) the Gloucester director of rugby looks on with Leicester Tigers head coach, Geoff Parling prior to the Gallagher PREM match between Leicester Tigers and Gloucester Rugby at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on December 19, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Pressure on Gloucester head coach George Skivington intensified on Friday night as supporters vented their anger online following a 25-19 defeat away to Newcastle Red Bulls in their Gallagher PREM basement battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result was Newcastle’s first league win of the season after nine outings, a fact that only sharpened the vitriol among the Cherry and Whites’ fanbase. Gloucester showed late fight at Kingston Park, but were largely second best for over an hour against a side rooted to the foot of the table.

Gloucester have now won just one PREM game in nine attempts this season.

Online reaction quickly turned from frustration to outright calls for change. RugbyPass transfer guru Neil Fissler was blunt in his assessment, posting: “You have to wonder how much longer George Skivington gets. Gloucester were awful for 65 minutes and only when Newcastle tired they get anywhere.”

VIDEO

Supporters echoed that sentiment, with one prominent Gloucester fan account writing: “Decisions need or be made and quickly. The current coaching set-up, in particular George Skivington and Dominic Waldouck need to be removed. If not, serious questions need to be asked of Alex Brown and others. This has gone on too long.”

Not all reactions focus solely on the result itself.

Another supporter argued the writing had been on the wall long before Friday night: “This loss away at Newcastle, on a cold winter’s Friday night shouldn’t be the reason Skivington and his team at Gloucester may leave. Many other teams have lost there in the past. Tonight was inevitable. The reasons are further back than that.”

Others were less forgiving, suggesting a culture of lowered expectations had taken hold at Kingsholm. One post read: “There’s been a frankly embarrassing level of acceptance by many of complete ineptitude from Skivington and his team (and more senior figures) for a number of years now. People saying it’s the best thing for the club to knuckle down and ensure the club survives. Absolute drivel.”

Another supporter added: “Skivington seems like a great bloke, however, he’s been in the job for five years and we’re in the worst position we’ve been in during the professional era, surely his position is untenable now, and if it’s not what does that say about the club’s ambition or lack [there] of”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Behind the scenes, there is growing expectation that Gloucester may look to install a director of rugby above Skivington rather than make an immediate change, but Friday night’s defeat only amplified the sense that the status quo is running out of road.

CEO Alex Brown had sought to reassure supporters in an open letter issued earlier in the week, before Friday night’s defeat, admitting recent performances had “fell short of the standards we expect of ourselves”.

The former Glaws lock described injuries as “hugely disruptive” and said results left fans wanting clarity on direction, insisting “there is a great deal of work going on behind the scenes”. Currently, the Cherry & Whites are without the services of Seb Blake, Will Butler, Josiah Edwards Giraud, Caolan Englefield, Jack Innard, Will Joseph, Max Llewellyn, Ben Loader, Jack Mann, Ben Redshaw, Rob Russell, Jack Singleton, Harry Taylor, Will Trenholm and Lions star Tomos Williams.

Brown pointed to incoming signings Jac Morgan, Dewi Lake and Dan Robson, accepted the squad had been “lighter on experience”, and said the injury situation was “largely unrelated… very bad luck”. He highlighted academy output as “fundamental” and stressed there was “no lack of commitment” during a difficult period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We remain united in our ambition to see Gloucester succeed, and we will keep pushing to ensure better days lie ahead.”

Related

The Newcastle Red Bulls reaction to first PREM win of season

Newcastle head coach Alan Dickens praised a “fantastic” performance as his side clinched their first Gallagher Prem win of the season with a 25-19 victory over Gloucester.

Read Now

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

10
2

Newcastle Red Bulls to face returning might of Posolo Tuilagi

3

'It wasn’t the truth': Alex Mann speaks out over Eben Etzebeth incident

4

Mick Cleary: Five reasons for Steve Borthwick to be cheerful

14
5

Northampton Saints confirm season's end exits for two forwards

6

Wallabies duo share same reaction to upcoming coaching change

3
7

Premier Sports add 'crown jewel' to expanding rugby portfolio

7
8

'I think he’ll be on the senior international radar': Saints' new deal

Comments

3 Comments
C
Captain Steve 6 days ago

The article suggested Glos came into the game as Newcastle tired. Maybe so but it was also clear to me that Hathaway, Barton and Venter has influence also taking over from Byrne who had another poor game. He rarely, if ever, takes the ball to the line and shuns tackles. Looks to dislike physical contact. Glos will improve with Barton at 15 and C. Atkinson at 10. Also Glos should stop kicking penalties into the 22 with a poor lineout. Take 3 wherever possible. Maybe not poor coaching, maybe poor game plan.

u
unknown 6 days ago

No team featuring Tomos Williams, Seb Atkinson, Clement, Val R-R, Fasobgon, Ludlow, etc .. should be playing that poorly.

u
unknown 6 days ago

Well they need to bring back relegation

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'Don't you have a contract?' The extraordinary coach who made the Stormers maul monsters

Rito Hlungwani rose from humble beginnings, overnight bus rides and amateur rugby to devise one of the game's most potent set-pieces.

4
LONG READ

‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

Despite suggestions he needs to take a provincial job first, the Munster legend only wants to be coach of Ireland if he returns home.

38
LONG READ

Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

Younger, fitter, referees with good communication skills are improving entertainment and helping foster more multi-skilled players.

28

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GG 17 minutes ago
'Don't you have a contract?' The extraordinary coach who made the Stormers maul monsters

Great article and such a lekker guy.

4 Go to comments
C
Cantab 22 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

There is a saying that too many cooks spoil the broth. Might the same logic also apply to coaches ??? The ABs backs certainly didn’t shine this season did they ?? To be fair the whole side was underwhelming and unless the various issues the team has are substantially resolved in the coming season there may well be further casualties in both coaching and playing personnel.

10 Go to comments
f
fl 39 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

“I’m not sure what’s too many or what’s too little”

Good Q. I don’t have any real insight into how coaching teams operate, but the impression I get is that a lot of the coaching is done by the players anyway. Plus you have analysts, and personal trainers, so in any team there’s a massive number of people who will be contributing towards the direction the team takes. I would imagine that with a smaller team of coaches, that process could become pretty chaotic pretty quickly. Players, analysts, personal trainers will all be running team meetings, scouting opposition players, and discussing possible tactical approaches, and if there’s just 1 or 2 coaches they’re not going to have any sort of handle on what’s going on?



...

10 Go to comments
f
fl 53 minutes ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

At least 6

10 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

Specifically for away matches, Home adv and ref interprets often go hand in hand [esp in Top 14], outside that gameplan!

28 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Lions to unleash South Africa U20 superstar Batho Hlekani against Lyon

Amen. Now or never. There’s still a window of opportunity to get into the 2027 squad. There will be a casualties this year. Some broken bodies after the ABs come through especially.

It’s the stocks in the youth that need to get tested this year. Bring it on.



...

1 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

France?

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

Correct Finn. One could say say that the team of coaches is now as important as the team on the field.

I’m not sure what’s too many or what’s too little - but when the coaching team is good the rest falls into place on the field.



...

10 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

The best teams have the best coaches, but more than this, the best teams seem to have the most coaches. SA have 8 coaches, not including their ‘laws advisor’ and their S&C coach. England have 7 coaches, plus 2 S&C coaches and a ‘team manager’ who takes a really hands on role with player mentoring. From what I could tell NZ had 5, and are now down to 3.

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Why Tommy Freeman could be England's lucky number 13

I’m sure Lol would never mention that Ed. 🤣🤣🤣

367 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Jason Holland's All Blacks exit remains a head-scratcher

I think he knows the AB attack has declined and it couldn’t stay as it was, so when an alternative role was available (that works for him), he’s decided to leave before being pushed (that likely would have followed) and then trying to find a role that is right for him and his family.

I don’t think there is a big conspiracy here but it clearly says it’s not a happy camp within the AB coaching team, which matches the body language they are showing in games.



...

10 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
Why English referees are helping raise Prem spectacle and national team soar

NB - we don’t talk about this very often but if you were to rank the impact of variables on an AWAY game, what would be your priority rating for the following that impacts games ie which order would you rank these variables?

- Climate conditions - (rain/cold)



...

28 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

It’s fairly high and DoR’s are putting greater trust in some of these younger players, so fans are curious as soon as they come through.

Bath currently have some brilliant youngsters coming through, especially in the forwards. Last night at Castres (AWAY) we started Billy Sela (20 y/o) at tighthead, with Kepu Tuipulotu (20 y/o) coming off the bench at hooker.



...

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

It’s not that ruthless at Academy level. Some clubs will run U16 & U18 teams but it’s mainly at 18 where they start paying you to be in the Academy (also links with University) when the key decisions are made. You see a few 18 year old hit the periphery of Premiership squads but is pretty rare, so it’s not a deliberate strategy actively being pursued.

It was harder for Academy players to get games between 18-21 and many are not playing enough games. They are training 5 days a week and playing about 10 games a season (that’s not enough).



...

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

French Top 14 are a step ahead of the Premiership on most fronts - better Government support, tv commercial rights, stadium infrastucture (larger), matchday attendance, playing squads. There is a lot to like and is the reason they are ahead.

890 Go to comments
P
PMcD 3 hours ago
The coaching conundrum part two: Have New Zealand Rugby been too insular?

U think my last paragraph sums it up pretty well. They made a decision ago, probably not understanding the unintended long term consequences and it’s made it very difficult to be able to go back the way things have turned out.

890 Go to comments
j
johnz 4 hours ago
'Unlevel playing field': Former Hurricanes CEO opens up on club's woes

The unfortunate truth is NZR seems obsessed with creating a market in the US, when there is a ready and growing market in Japan.

I was taught a long way back, the first rule of marketing is go where there is existing demand. If you have to create demand for a product, nobody knows they need, you’ve already lost.



...

34 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
Why Tommy Freeman could be England's lucky number 13

That’s where I learned how to open up a discussion - by watching him with Zelensky in the WH, then doing the opposite!

The last piece I wrote had almost 900 replies, so really I try to limit my involvements more now. Esp long convos with just one other poster



...

367 Go to comments
N
NB 4 hours ago
‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

No idea Ed. Write an article about how he goes maybe?🤣

You usually go t1ts-up at the 6N, so what will yours be if SB picks Freeman or sticks with Dingwall?



...

38 Go to comments
A
Archibald 4 hours ago
‘There is only one Irish job that Ronan O’Gara desires, and it is not Leinster’

Of course not. Deric Bellend isn’t man enough to admit that he’s made a mistake.

38 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT