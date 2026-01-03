The Newcastle Red Bulls reaction to first PREM win of season

Newcastle head coach Alan Dickens praised a “fantastic” performance as his side clinched their first Gallagher Prem win of the season with a 25-19 victory over Gloucester.

George McGuigan and Tom Christie went over for the hosts at Kingston Park either side of yellow cards for Jamie Hodgson and Arthur Clark before Ollie Thorley replied for Gloucester.

Brett Connon’s penalty gave Newcastle a 15-5 lead at the break and Simon Benitez Cruz grounded shortly after the restart to extend their advantage further.

Thorley was shown red for Gloucester before Connon kicked another penalty and Newcastle withstood a late fightback after converted tries from Mikey Austin and Ciaran Knight suddenly closed the gap from 25-5 to 25-19.

Reflecting on the game, Dickens said: “I think the performance from the players was fantastic tonight.

“We got off to a really good start. Credit to Gloucester, they came back at us midway through the second half and they had the momentum.

“One of the pleasing things was we made the changes, the replacements came on and that defensive display they put in was fantastic and we kept them out.

“Lots of positives, so pleased with Oscar Usher going up at the lineout at the end and nicking the ball. Really pleased for the players.”

Newcastle remain at the foot of the table with one win from nine outings, but Dickens praised his players for their performances across the season so far.

He added: “I would’ve preferred us to be 15 points up going into the last two minutes but as I said, credit to Gloucester.

“It’s an understatement to say I’m really pleased or relieved. The players have been fantastic all season long and I know tonight in terms of – certainly the way we’ve built over the last five or six weeks – we’ve felt it coming.

“People who’ve watched or reported on the team have seen that. Today we put in a performance.

“Started really quickly, got some points on the board. We were probably disappointed in the first half not to have scored a couple more, but we’ll take the win tonight and move on to the next game.”

Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington was pleased with his side’s “endeavour” despite slipping to an eighth league loss.

The injury-hit Cherry and Whites had Hartpury RFC loanee Will Crane start at hooker, while 18-year-old Will Knight made his first Prem start.

Skivington said: “Same story as the last couple of weeks in terms of attack, we made a lot of line-breaks, didn’t finish enough of them off.

“Especially in the first half we had a couple of good opportunities down that far channel and dropped the ball. Little connections at the end.

“I can’t really go at the lads for the way they’re attacking. Combinations they’re playing at have changed every week this season.

“We’ve got a handful of 18-year-olds out there, a couple of nines who’ve never played in the Prem, a hooker who turned up on Monday.

“It is what it is. They are playing with endeavour, working hard, it’s just those connections aren’t what they were last year at the moment.”