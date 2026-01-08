Leicester Tigers sign Wales back-row Aaron Wainwright

Leicester Tigers have confirmed a major coup with the capture of Wales back row Aaron Wainwright from Dragons RFC.

The 6’2, 106kg loose forward will join the club ahead of the 2026/27 season. He’s the latest Wales back-row to leave the embattled Welsh URC regions, with British & Irish Lions star Jac Morgan having already signed for Gloucester.

The 28-year-old has made 129 appearances since making his senior debut in 2017.

The established international made his Wales debut in 2018 and has since earned 62 caps, winning a Six Nations Grand Slam and featuring at two Rugby World Cups.

Wainwright is set to bolster a Tigers back row that already includes international teammates Olly Cracknell and Tommy Reffell.

“I’m really excited for Aaron to join from next season,” said Leicester head coach Geoff Parling. “He’s an outstanding backrower that has shown that he can consistently perform for both club and country.

“He comes with great character references and wants to improve his game. We look forward to him adding value to our squad and showing what he can do in a Leicester shirt.”

Wainwright said Leicester’s history and matchday environment played a significant role in his decision.

“I’m really excited. When you look at the long history of success that the club has had, to be able to come into that and hopefully contribute going forward is what I can’t wait to do,” he said.

“It was a little bit surreal when I was told of Tigers’ interest. I’ve watched the club and I’ve seen how competitive and physical Tigers are, and I’m buzzing to be a part of that.

“A massive draw for me was watching the games in the Gallagher PREM and seeing a packed out Mattioli Woods Welford Road. The chance to play in front of that crowd every other week is something I can’t wait for.

“Dragons RFC and the Gwent region means a huge amount to me but now is the right time in my career for a fresh challenge. I hope all supporters can understand and support the decision I’ve made.”

The Dragons admitted they’re disappointed with the Wainwright decision: “We are obviously disappointed to be losing a player of the quality of Aaron at the end of this campaign, and we tried everything to retain his services with financial terms that surpassed all others to remain with us.

“However, we must respect his decision to want to experience a fresh challenge outside of Wales and know how hard this choice has been for him to make. Dragons RFC is his club. Rodney Parade will always be his home.

“Aaron’s focus is fully on the remainder of this season and helping our club build on recent performances and the New Year’s Day derby victory over Scarlets that started 2026 on such a strong footing.

“We know Aaron will continue give everything to our cause – as he always has – and be a fantastic role model to the younger players around him in our squad.”