Jordie Barrett pledges ongoing allegiance to Hurricanes

By Sam Smith
Jordie Barrett. (Photo by Mark Tantrum/Getty Images)

    Hurricanes playmaker Jordie Barrett has recommitted to the Wellington franchise for one more season.

    The 24-year-old, currently signed to New Zealand Rugby until the end of 2022, has a clause in his contract which would allow him to switch Super Rugby allegiances for his final year but has decided to remain with the Hurricanes.

    The Blues was mooted as a possible destination for the youngest Barrett brother, with Beauden set to return to the club for 2022 after spending a season in Japan.

    This week’s panel of Ross Karl, James Parsons and Joey Wheeler talk about all the action and news from the week of rugby in New Zealand and across the world.

    Earlier this week, however, Blues chief executive Andrew Hore confirmed to NZME that they’d finally given up on trying to lure Jordie Barrett north.

    “We have tried and tested with Jordie before and (things) are coming good for us,’’ Hore said.

    “We have got [Roger] Tuivasa-Sheck, got Beaudie here, next year. It is a matter of a couple of these other boys standing up, now.’’

    With the likes of promising up-and-comer Zarn Sullivan and experienced campaigner Stephen Perofeta on the books, the Blues are well-stocked at fullback.

    Conversely, Barrett is the only proven option in the No 15 jersey for the Hurricanes.

    With Barrett recommitting to the Wellington side, TJ Perenara back on the books for 2021, and former All Blacks Owen Franks and Dominic Bird also joining the team, things are looking up for the franchise that finished bottom of the ladder in Super Rugby Aotearoa and fourth in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

    “Jordie is an incredibly influential part of the Hurricanes. Off the field he has developed to be one of our key leaders and on the field his skill set is plain for all to see,” Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said.

    “Most importantly he is a quality young man with great standards and values which rubs off on all of us in our environment.”

