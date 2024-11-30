Joe Schmidt sets deadline on Wallabies coaching decision

Joe Schmidt has shared his thoughts on his important future coaching decision coming up, that he has publicly stated he will be making this December.

The Wallabies head coach has stated that he will make his decision on a future with Australia Rugby this December after his contract ends after next year’s British and Irish Lions tour of Australia.

This will determine whether the 59-year-old will continue with Australia rugby as the Wallabies coach ahead of the home World Cup in 2027.

Schmidt, who coached Ireland for six years previously, was unable to enjoy a famous victory in Dublin to end Australia’s 2024 Test campaign.

When asked about whether this performance in Dublin will affect his future with the Wallabies after the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025, Schmidt was hesitant to give a strong answer but was happy with the growth and belief this Wallabies side has gained on the end-of-year tour.

“I’m heartened by where we’ve got to, and determined by what’s in front of us,” said Schmidt to the media after the 22-19 defeat.

“I think, I’d already known that this group of young men had that in them, and it was just for them to find it and galvanize each other and then deliver it. I felt that at times in that first half, we didn’t quite capitalize on some of the line breaks that we made.

“We did get to the ball, and we did keep the ball, and I felt Max Jorgensen’s try was really well worked to finish that after going side to side.

“So in the second half, probably my one disappointment around the game is that I felt we got quite conservative. And when you do that against Ireland, and you’re hanging on and you’ve got to, you know, you’ve got a four-point lead, and you’re hoping that’s enough, but I just think we tried to do that from too far out.”

Schmidt pointed out that his team struggled to gain any sort of hold of the match, and to beat Ireland you have to play the full 80 minutes at your best.

“We had a lot less ball in Ireland. You can’t beat them with a sledgehammer. You got to get the scalpel out, and you’ve got to be accurate. That’s probably a disappointment, as I felt we probably opened them up just enough times to get enough scoreboard separation,” Schmidt said.

“When you get 13 and five, that’s a nice separation, if we could have scored first after halftime, and it’s our kickoff, and we’re kicking deep, then suddenly give up a penalty.

“I just felt if we could have built on that lead in the first 10 minutes after halftime, it could have been, it could have been just to emphasize the pressure that Ireland were under.”