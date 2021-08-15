Jean-Luc du Preez gets Springboks call

'How rugby should be played'

3:26pm, 15 August 2021

Powerful Sale Sharks forward Jean-Luc du Preez has been re-called to the Springboks squad.

Du Preez joined the national squad in Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday as additional cover at lock and loose forward as they look to defend their Castle Lager Rugby Championship title in the next few weeks.

Du Preez was a member of the expanded Springbok squad earlier in the season, and he returned to the Sale Sharks after Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber reduced the size of the squad following the South Africa ‘A’ matches during the Castle Lager Lions Series.

With one more Test in Nelson Mandela Bay against Argentina on Saturday and a tour to Australasia looming, Nienaber opted to recall Du Preez, who boasts 13 Test caps.

“We have a physically demanding Castle Lager Rugby Championship campaign ahead, which includes a long tour, and given the strict protocols in place to call up players to Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we opted to draft Jean-Luc into the group sooner rather than later,” said Nienaber.

“He is a seasoned player and understands the demands of playing competitions such as this, and over and above that he is familiar with our structures, so we are looking forward to seeing him back in the mix.”