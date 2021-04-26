Harlequins flanker Will Evans said he has “fallen back in love with rugby” since moving club, in a message following his season ending injury. Evans limped off the field in the first half against London Irish on Saturday and has since revealed on Instagram that he fractured his tibia, ending a season which he said “promises so much”. 

He added that he has “fallen back in love with rugby” since he made the move to south-west London from Leicester Tigers in 2019 after struggling to progress at Welford Road.

Since arriving at the Stoop, he has become integral to Quins and has established himself as one of the Gallagher Premiership’s turnover masters.

His caption was accompanied by a photo of himself with his right ankle in a moon boot. 

“I can’t even begin to tell you how gutted and sad I feel currently,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.  

“A fractured tibia puts me out for the rest of a season that promises so much.

“I’ve fallen back in love with rugby since I moved to this club and can’t believe I won’t get to finish the season. I’ll be looking forward to watching from home incredible performances, like today, from this special group.”

Despite playing the majority of the second half with fourteen men after an André Esterhuizen red card at the Brentford Community Stadium, Harlequins came away with a 25-21 victory thanks to a last gasp try by Marcus Smith. 

Evans is clearly optimistic about Quins’ prospects this season, which is no wonder as their victory maintained their place in the top four of the Premiership, where they sit only one point behind third place Sale Sharks.

The flanker will miss the remaining five league fixtures this season as well as any potential playoff matches. 

