5:25am, 26 May 2020

Danny Wilson will assume the position of Glasgow Warriors head coach from next Monday, June 1, a month sooner than originally intended.

The transition of Wilson – who has been forwards coach with the Scotland national team since August 2018 — and outgoing head coach Dave Rennie has been brought forward at the agreement of all parties to allow both coaches to give their undivided attention to their new roles and be ready for when rugby returns.

Glasgow Warriors managing director Nathan Bombrys told glasgowarriors.org: “We have agreed that this is the right time for Danny Wilson to formally begin his role as head coach of Glasgow Warriors.

“The original plan was for Danny to come in after the Guinness Six Nations and shadow Dave and his coaching team for the rest of this campaign. We appreciate Dave’s willingness to be open and supportive, as this would have given Danny an excellent head start on next season.

“However, given that the 2019/20 season remains suspended for the foreseeable future, we felt that the best thing for the club would be to let Danny get started. With sport in Australia planning to return soon, making the change now will also allow Dave to begin his new role as head coach of the Australian national team.

“We are grateful to Dave for everything he has done for our club over the past three seasons, and particularly for how he has been supportive of the current situation, as well as his willingness to share his vast coaching knowledge with all of our coaches.

“Should we get the opportunity to conclude the 2019/20 season, we will do so under the guidance of Danny Wilson. Danny has already been hard at work planning the squad and preparing for the new season, under highly unusual circumstances, and we are all looking forward to working with him over the coming seasons.”

New Glasgow boss Wilson said: “My sincere thanks goes to Dave for providing me with an extensive handover that has allowed for this early transition.

“Dave, his staff and players have done a great job, leading the squad to the 2018/19 Guinness PRO14 final, and leaves a solid platform to develop this squad from for the future. We’re now looking forward to getting back to rugby and starting training as soon as is safe to do so.”

Rennie added: “With no rugby to be played in the next few weeks, it makes sense for Danny to take charge now. The original plan was for Danny to immerse himself in the club after the Guinness Six Nations to assist with the transition but that obviously hasn’t been possible.

“I’ve been impressed with Danny. He has used the past couple of months well, spoken a lot to staff and players and is in a position to put his stamp on things. I know he’ll do a great job and he’s highly regarded by our Scottish internationals.”

Scottish Rugby CEO Mark Dodson said: “I’d like to thank Dave for the work and development he has put into Glasgow Warriors over the past three seasons.

“He has brought on a young, exciting group of players at Glasgow over that period, reached a Guinness PRO14 final and led his coaching group at the club superbly. I’d like to wish him and his family all the best for the future and his new role with Australia.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Danny bring his excellent coaching experience to the club and begin making his own mark on the squad as we look to resume rugby activity in the coming weeks and months.”