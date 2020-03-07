Join our mailing list now! Join our mailing list now!
Close Notice
Search
Login
Logout
Show scores
  • LIVE
  • PLAYED
  • UPCOMING
Scores
Sorry there are no live games.
See what's coming up.
Scotland SCO 28 France FRA 17
England ENG 33 Wales WAL 30
England (W) ENW 66 Wales (W) WAW 7
Bulls BUL 38 Highlanders HIG 13
Sharks SHA 33 Jaguares JAG 19
Rebels REB 37 Lions LIO 17
Hurricanes HUR 15 Blues BLU 24
Waratahs WAR 14 Chiefs CHI 51
Crusaders CRU 24 Reds RED 20
Sunwolves SUN 14 Brumbies BRU 47
Bristol BRI 28 Harlequins HAR 15
Exeter EXE 57 Bath BAT 20
Wasps WAS 39 Gloucester GLO 22
Saracens SAR 24 Leicester LEI 13
Sale SAL 39 London Irish LON 0
Worcester WOR 10 Northampton NOR 16
Dragons GWE 25 Benetton BEN 37
Scotland (W) SCW France (W) FRW Sat
7 Mar
2:45pm
Wales WAL Scotland SCO Sat
14 Mar
10:15am
Chiefs CHI Hurricanes HUR Fri
13 Mar
2:05am
Blues BLU Lions LIO Fri
13 Mar
11:25pm
Sunwolves SUN Crusaders CRU Sat
14 Mar
1:35am
Reds RED Bulls BUL Sat
14 Mar
4:15am
Sharks SHA Stormers STO Sat
14 Mar
9:05am
Jaguares JAG Highlanders HIG Sat
14 Mar
7:00pm
Brumbies BRU Waratahs WAR Sun
15 Mar
1:05am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Dragons GWE Benetton BEN Sat
15 Feb
2:35pm
Back
Six Nations    

Jones: It is absolute rubbish

Back
Six Nations    

It is absolute rubbish - Eddie Jones furious with '16th man' over Manu Tuilagi red

By PA Authors
By Online Editors
By PA Authors By Online Editors

Eddie Jones raged against referee Ben O’Keeffe after Manu Tuilagi was sent off for a dangerous tackle in England’s 33-30 Guinness Six Nations victory over Wales.

Tuilagi was dismissed with six minutes left of a logic-defying Twickenham showdown when it was decided his flying shoulder-led challenge to the head of George North warranted a red card.

In recent times, Jones has made a virtue of not criticising refereeing decisions but he was compelled to voice his anger after seeing Tuilagi fall foul of World Rugby’s crackdown on dangerous play.

“I just find it bizarre. I usually don’t comment, but I don’t see how you can tackle a guy,” Jones said.

“You might as well just say you let him go, because how else are you supposed to tackle him? This bit about where your arms are – what a load of rubbish.

“Manu was trying to kill the tackle. That’s the only thing he was trying to do. It’s absolute rubbish. I’m sorry, I’ve broken my rule.

“It just seems there’s no common sense applied in that situation. Clearly the guy is falling, there’s a good chop tackle and Manu is coming over the top to kill the tackle.

“He’s doing everything that he’s supposed to be doing and he gets red carded. Like, come on.”

England were reduced to 13 players once Tuilagi had departed because shortly before Ellis Genge had been sent to the sin-bin for straying offside.

A fraught final few minutes saw Wales run in tries through Dan Biggar and Justin Tipuric as their opponents reeled from the late thinning of their ranks having already seen off one fightback.

“At the end we were 13 against 16 and that’s hard,” said Jones in a reference to O’Keeffe’s decision making.

“When you have got a three-man advantage, you are going to do some damage. That’s what happened. We had a numerical disadvantage, so it was tough.”

When asked who Wales’ 16th man was, Jones replied: “You work that out.”

The win keeps England in title contention but their final match against Italy in Rome on Saturday has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We can want for what we want. We don’t control it so I’m not going to waste any energy on it,” Jones said.

Press Association

WATCH: Eddie Jones and Owen Farrell spoke to the media following their sides win against Wales at Twickenham.

Video Spacer

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.

It is absolute rubbish - Eddie Jones furious with '16th man' over Manu Tuilagi red
Search Loading