Ireland set up All Blacks clash this autumn alongside two others

By PA
Ireland backed up their 2016 success over the All Blacks with their first-ever win at home against Steve Hansen's side in 2018. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

    Ireland will host autumn internationals against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina, the Irish Rugby Football Union has announced.

    Japan will visit Dublin on Saturday, November 6, followed by the All Blacks a week later, before the Test series is rounded off with a clash against the Pumas on Sunday, November 21.

    Andy Farrell’s men were already scheduled to begin their autumn campaign away to the United States in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 30.

    The game against the All Blacks will be the first of four meetings between the countries next season, with Ireland set for a three-Test tour of New Zealand next summer.

    The three-time world champions, who defeated Ireland 46-14 in the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup, have not visited the Aviva Stadium since suffering a first loss on Irish soil in 2018.

    Ireland signed off the 2020-21 season by thrashing the USA 71-10 on Saturday evening, having begun a two-match summer series with a entertaining 39-31 win over Japan.

    Head coach Farrell said: “We have an exciting year of rugby ahead with an action packed autumn international window, the Six Nations Championship and a tour of New Zealand.”

