Ireland and France to contest new cup from 2026 onwards

As if Ireland and France Six Nations matches didn’t have enough competitive edge, the two sides are set to contest a new cup when they meet during the championship.

From 2026 onwards the two sides will contest the cup, which is yet to be made or officially named.

The new trophy will sit alongside the likes of the Calcutta Cup (England vs. Scotland), the Millennium Trophy (England vs. Ireland), the Centenary Quaich (Ireland vs. Scotland), the Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy (France vs. Italy), the Auld Alliance Trophy (France vs. Scotland), and the Doddie Weir Cup (Scotland vs. Wales).

In a statement on the matter, the French Embassy said: “The introduction of this trophy underscores the commitment of both nations to fostering sporting excellence and strengthening bilateral relations through rugby. With both teams consistently ranked amongst the world’s best, this initiative symbolises a great example of Franco-Irish relations on the world stage.”

The trophy will add an additional competitive element to one of the championship’s most watched fixtures.

Céline Place, Ambassador of France to Ireland, said: “Although we are rivals on the pitch, off it, Franco-Irish relations have never been in a more friendly place. Rugby has long been a cornerstone of the strong links between our two nations. Every year, this trophy will pay tribute to our shared values and the spirit of camaraderie that defines our encounters on the rugby field.”