Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Gallagher Premiership    

'I feel uncomfortable'- Warning over media focus on younger players

By PA
Alfie Barbeary (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Wasps boss Lee Blackett is wary of the scrutiny on younger players as two of his England prospects start their rehabilitation following significant injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alfie Barbeary and Charlie Atkinson have been included in training squads by Eddie Jones over the last year but both will miss the start of the new Gallagher Premiership campaign after being hurt in pre-season.

Barbeary, the 20-year-old versatile front and back row forward, is out for six to eight weeks with a torn hamstring as his promising career stalls because of another visit to the treatment room.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

And playmaker Atkinson, 19, has undergone knee surgery that has left him facing three to four months on the sidelines.

“I feel uncomfortable sometimes with the amount of attention some of these younger guys get because I don’t think it has a positive effect,” Blackett said.

“The family are always happy to see their name in the media, but there’s a load of pressure being put on these kids, not just by the family but by friends.

“There’s a lot on their shoulders early in their career and they have all this pressure put on them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Barbeary in particular is being treated with care after being limited to two appearances over 12 months because of a succession of injuries.

“There have been a lot conversations about him because we all know how good a player he is and we just want to get him back on the field and playing consistently,” Blackett said.

“We’re aware of his injury history and there’s a lot of hard work making sure that we get this bang on.

“I just want to make sure we get it right with Alfie coming back. It’s difficult for any player that gets the attention that he does.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Unrelenting attack the trump card for All Blacks Accuracy - on attack, and from the tee - was the deciding factor in who emerged successful over the weekend. Patrick McKendry Never doubt a wounded All Blacks No 10 Beauden Barrett, despite what some may suggest, is not done with being the All Blacks' first-choice pivot just yet. Gregor Paul Deciphering Ian Foster’s plans for the outside backs The All Blacks have themselves a huge selection headache in the outside backs. Patrick McKendry Anton Lienert-Brown following in footsteps of Conrad Smith Analysis: The All Blacks aren't likely to again rely on an out-of-position centre at the next World Cup. Nick Bishop Rags to riches Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad has overcome a traumatic upbringing to become rugby's biggest powerbroker Gavin Mortimer

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Gallagher Premiership    

'I feel uncomfortable'- Warning over media focus on younger players

Search