United Rugby Championship

'I definitely idolised him': The Lions' legend fine-tuning Cam Winnett

Bundee Aki of Connacht and Cam Winnett of Cardiff Rugby shake hands after the EPCR Challenge Cup Round of 16 match between Connacht and Cardiff Rugby at Dexcom Stadium in Galway. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

BKT URC Ironman Cam Winnett says working with his idol Leigh Halfpenny is proving a huge benefit to his game.

Winnett was coached by Halfpenny on Wales’ summer tour of Japan, and that relationship has now continued at Cardiff Rugby.

The 101-cap Halfpenny has returned to the club where he first made his name, taking up the role of kicking coach, while also signing a short-term playing contract.

For fellow full-back Winnett, it must be a slightly surreal situation to now be rubbing shoulders with his childhood hero.

“I definitely idolised him, growing up watching all the Wales games,” said the 22-year-old, who received the BKT URC Ironman award last season for playing more minutes than anyone else.

United Rugby Championship
Munster
23 - 20
Full-time
Cardiff Rugby
All Stats and Data

“I watched him a lot growing up. He had a big effect on me then and he is on me now. It’s nice.

“Sharing the pitch with him in training sessions is gold for me, to be honest.

“We work together often, and he has definitely improved my kicking and my knowledge of the game.”

Detailing what he focuses on with Halfpenny, he said:

“It’s scenarios on the pitch, when to kick and when not to. You get a better understanding with it.

“He just lets you know in sessions if that was a good option, if you should have done something else.

“The stuff he is helping me with is the hand placement, the kicking technique, all little things.

“The more accurate you are, the more you are then able to kick the ball further. If the basics aren’t right first, you aren’t going to kick the best you can.

“The hand placement on the ball, the ball drop, being able to hit the sweet spot – it all helps.

“It has definitely improved my game, and I have felt it at the start of this season. He is helping me a lot.”

Winnett continued: “He is a lovely bloke as well, which makes it better.

“For someone who has been on many Lions tours and been Player of the Series, he is very down to earth and humble. I would like to be like that as well. He’s just a really nice guy.”

Winnett first got the chance to work with Halfpenny over the summer after being selected for the tour of Japan where the 36-year-old was acting as Wales kicking coach.

It was a welcome recall for the seven-times capped Rhondda product after he had been left out of the Six Nations squad.

“It was nice to get back,” he says.

“Obviously, I was gutted I wasn’t involved in the Tests, but the main thing was the boys getting that win out there.

“I’m definitely excited about the new season now. I will be looking to play as well as I can ahead of the autumn internationals and put my best foot forward.”

Winnett certainly made an impressive start in last weekend’s BKT URC opener against the Lions, scoring a try in a 33-20 victory.

Now he turns his attention to Saturday night’s showdown with Munster Rugby at Limerick’s Thomond Park.

This is his third campaign as a senior player, and he feels he has made good strides forward since first bursting on the scene in the autumn of 2023.

“I have definitely developed quite a bit,” he says.

“I am obviously still young, still developing, still learning, but I definitely think I have matured.

“I am quite calm going into games. I am not very nervous, to be honest. I just back myself.”

As well as his calmness and graceful running, Winnett also brings a remarkable level of consistency.

That was demonstrated by him winning the URC Ironman award last season. He started all 18 rounds, missing just 13 minutes, to post a tally of 1,427. That was 56 more than his nearest rival, Munster centre Tom Farrell.

So what does he put his reliability down to?

“I think it’s just preparing yourself ready for the weekend, looking after your body and making sure you are available for selection,” he replies.

“To be fair, I’ve been lucky with injury as well. It’s horrible to see boys with injuries and I’ve been fortunate enough to avoid them.”

Far from seeking a break, Winnett is aiming for a repeat performance with Cardiff this season.

“I want to play every minute again to be honest,” he says.

“I want to get as many games under my belt as I can and keep helping the team as much as I can.

“Hopefully, we will win a lot of games this year and the aim is to get to the play-offs.

“We will be better for that experience of just missing out last season. Hopefully this time we will get there.”

Welsh rugby axe swing ‘not off the table yet by any means’

Proposals to reduce the number of regions in Wales from four to two remain under consideration, according to the Welsh Rugby Union’s director of rugby and elite performance Dave Reddin.

To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

Comments

1 Comment
S
SL 5 days ago

Played more minutes because he never makes a tackle and disappears during big moments. Too small, too timid and a one trick pony in attack. Wales and indeed Cardiff have better options at 15!!

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

The Toulouse superstar has had the audacity to take a breather from rehab to attend some social events and critics aren't happy

9
LONG READ

Twelve down to two: Scotland’s second-row depth gives Townsend autumn dilemma

Gregor Townsend is spoilt for choice at lock with a dozen or more contenders vying for Test places next month.

1
LONG READ

Have the All Blacks stumbled across the perfect midfield partnership?

The All Blacks may have inadvertently happened across the midfield partnership to take them to the 2027 World Cup

20

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
Why George Bower said 'damn' when called up to the All Blacks

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 10 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments