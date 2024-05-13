‘Mamba Mentality’: How Kobe Bryant inspired New Zealand U20s to title glory

The legacy of the late Kobe Bryant transcends basketball. Whether it’s schoolkids yelling ‘Kobe’ as they hurl scrunched-up paper towards a bin or fans the world over feeling a sense of connection to Los Angeles, Bryant made an impact in the lives of many.

When Bryant passed away along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in January 2020, the sporting world stopped. Rugby players Quade Cooper and Sonny Bill Williams were among the millions to express their condolences.

More than four years have passed but Bryant is still influencing others with the “Mamba Mentality.” NFL linebacker Demario Davis once described the thought process as “attacking what’s in front of you with passion and purpose.”

Stanley Solomon on New Zealand’s Mamba Mentality | TRC U20 Stanley Solomon on New Zealand’s Mamba Mentality | TRC U20

Those wanting to pursue excellence in their chosen field can do a lot worse than learning from an NBA superstar who’s already inspired millions. Bryant just wanted to encourage others to get a bit better every day.

The New Zealand U20s have taken Bryant’s advice and influence on board this year by connecting through the theme “Mamba Mentality.” That way of thinking has paid off with the Baby Blacks winning the inaugural Rugby Championship U20 on Sunday.

“We trained it. Just got to stay calm in those situations. It’s where you win the game,” winger Stanley Solomon told RugbyPass after New Zealand’s 36-25 win over Australia.

“Just stay calm, have a breath and don’t look too far ahead, just next job mentality.

“Our theme this year is ‘Mamba Mentality’ so that’s a good thing to have.

“First off it’s ‘24 and Kobe was (number) 24. He’s a great man, great mentality and just a good way for us to look forward to something and pride ourselves on something.”



Solomon was one of the standouts for New Zealand during the tournament on Australia’s Sunshine Coast with the winger scoring three tries in just two appearances. The speedster scored against South Africa before crossing for a double against Australia.

Those two first-half tries against the Junior Wallabies proved crucial as well. The winner from that Trans-Tasman U20s Test would be crowned Rugby Championship winners, and Solomon’s double helped the Kiwis to a slender half-time lead.

Australia’s Will McCulloch responded with a second-half double which also saw the hosts regain the lead. But the Kiwis fought back valiantly as they took a one-point lead into the final 10 minutes of the tournament-deciding contest.

The New Zealanders ended up running away with it. Captain Vernon Bason lifted the gigantic trophy at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Sunday while the Australians were left to wonder what could’ve been after the thrilling clash.

“You’ve got to give credit to the boys but it’s true. Everyone says that but you really do.

“That second try, our boys dug deep in that 22 for five or so minutes and I was the lucky one to come up with the ball.

“It’s part of my game is getting those loose opportunities and just gonna capitalise on them when they come.

“I’ve been underestimated my whole life. I’ve been the smallest kid on my team all through the grades so it’s just something I got used to,” he added.

“It’s a great feeling when you can actually go out there and use your feet and get through these big fellas who aren’t as quick. It’s a great feeling.

“We’ll take this trophy but from tomorrow we’re looking forward to the World Cup. That’s our next focus.

“We’ll enjoy tonight but the next focus is South Africa so let’s hopefully win it.”