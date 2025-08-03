How group of spoiled Racing 92 players drove Stuart Lancaster 'insane'
Stuart Lancaster has lifted the lid on the culture clash that pushed him to breaking point during his time with Racing 92 in France – and the drastic “electric shock” he used to jolt his squad into action.
Lancaster left the club mid-season in February in a mutual agreement and has taken over the reins with Irish URC outfit Connacht.
Appearing on the new Human Alchemy podcast, hosted by former rugby player Ross Neal, Lancaster revealed how bad things got at the Parisian club and how the behaviour of a spoiled elite of mostly senior players got under his skin.
“It’s probably the lack of desire to want to get better [that upsets him the most],” Lancaster said, reflecting on his frustrations. “In the environment I’ve just left [Racing 92], without naming names, there were a group of players… it was driving me insane. You know, on good money, turning up, checking in, checking out. Happy if they’re playing, happy if they’re not playing.
“That really sort of began to grate on me when I was up at 5:00 in the morning giving my very best. There was a group of players who were in the same mindset as me, and there was another group that were quite happy. They weren’t disruptive and they weren’t bad people – they were all good guys – but they didn’t have that desire to want to be the best they can be, and that really frustrated me at the time.”
Lancaster said some players were simply too comfortable in their long-standing roles.
“They were comfortable. They’d been in the environment a long time.”
The tipping point came after a defeat to Stade Français.
“So I got so frustrated in the end, after one particular game where we lost against Stade Français, and some of these players are on good money, they’ve been on decent contracts.
“I said, ‘I tell you what I’m going to do. I’m going to line you up in contractual order, from the highest-paid player to the lowest-paid player. We’ll stand you in a line. Then the next thing we do, we’re going to vote for who’s the most respected player, and we’re going to stand you from the most respected player to the least respected player.’
“I said, ‘So in my mind, obviously the guys who are on the highest contracts, you guys should be the most respected, because you’re the leaders and everything else.’
“I said, ‘So do you think that’ll be the case?’ And they all said, ‘Oh God, he’s gone mad.’”
Lancaster never lined them up by contract, but he did press ahead with the respect rankings.
“Anyway, I didn’t line them up in contractual order. But I did do the respect ranking.
“So what I asked them to do: I put a list of the squad – 45 players, some young lads in there – and I asked them to rate each other technically and tactically, physically, and mentally out of 10 for each player in the squad.
“Obviously every player ultimately got feedback from 44 players, and you got an average score. So the average score… we then ranked everyone technically and tactically—who’s the most respected technically and tactically—so I know Gaël Fickou’s number one, you know, Owen Farrell’s number two, or whatever, all the way down to 44.
“Physically, same. And mentally – which is about resilience, leadership, open mindset, desire to be the best they can be—that was the one I was really interested in. The others are obviously important, but that was the one I was interested in.
“Again, we had a rank order from 1 to 45. Some of the youngest players were ranked in the top 10, and some of the most senior players were ranked in the bottom 10.”
The result, he said, hit home with the squad.
“So what I didn’t do was then stand them in a line and say this—but what I did do was meet every player one-to-one and say, ‘You’re in the top third, you’re in the middle third, you’re in the bottom third in terms of how your teammates respect you and what you’re doing.’
“I didn’t publish it, no. But it landed. It landed, because there were certain players who believed they were senior players, believed they were leaders, believed that they had the right mindset.
“But actually, as much as I told them ten times, ‘There’s more in you, there’s more in you,’ it took the 360 degree feedback from their teammates to realise, ‘God, it’s not just Stuart that thinks it. Everyone thinks it. I need to up my game here.’
“It definitely created a performance change in some of those players.
“It was an electric shock. I mean, in France, they call it an electric shock. I don’t think it’s a last, last resort. All it is is giving people feedback, isn’t it? ”
Silence again, Ed! Draft dodger.
Any wonder you boys lost wars!!!
Coaches compared to murph the smurf, plenty of those! Now, what about his roll of honour in the big boys game then? You got anything, like anything at all…???
You can’t name a single high calibre English coach????
Wow!
Love this and always respected Lancaster. The fact the English don’t have him in the mix is mind boggling..
Interesting to compare Lancasters approach to another foreign coach like Vern Cotter who won a Top 14 title. Cotter did play in France for 3 or 4 seasons which may have influenced his approach and communication skills.
Yes ,and he played at 5 or 6 level in France and in several clubs all around the country, it helps too…
What an idiot. How can he have no idea about French physique? This is mindboggling and very disrespectful from an International coach.
I hope he mainly try’s to get Connacht to replicate Leinsters peak era of play. It was all about the systems then and I still believe that system can make them look a million dollars in a few years.
You'll not get that carry on at Connaught, chief!
Humble bunch of lads.
Lucky to have you.
Don’t they call themselves Connacht, or do you prefer the legacy version?
Yeah, the boys at Connacht don't seem to be the coast along because everything is fine type, the team don't have the money for that nonsense
No doubt a star system organisation and spoiled players could be what Lancaster found at Racing 92.
A coach that didn’t learn the language (and seemingly didn’t try to improve) after more than a year, added to signing his son from a low level division and aligning him instead of Gibert wasn’t something that helped players give Stuart a good place in the respect line…
Collazo, a coach with a style that I don’t really fancy, did manage to wake those players up.
Racing went alright after he left?
I don’t see what learning the language has to do with anything, what purpose would this have? Seems like it would just take time away from doing his job to me.
Would have been even more effective still if he’d decided to publish and be damned. That would have seen people either up their game instantly or decide to vote with their feet, either way it’s a winning outcome!
The real curious ones ofc would have been the inverted results, where the squad and SL had opposite views of a player…
What does this publish mean? It simply sounds like he was trying to hard, making it results driven rather than environmental driven.
Committed to getting better ? all teams at different levels trying to do that but looking at the Top 14 from the outside seens to me more about getting the best out of your 23 week to week game to game, thinking about lining them up by salary even tho it didn’t happen sounds like a really bad idea
Yeah crazy thought to even have. Just the wrong mindset for France, like you say, just make it about the week to week journey and let the big picture take care of itself. Perhaps the owner paid him big bucks to change the environment?
It just confirms that an incoming coach needs to set the cultural tone and standards and needs to be ruthless if he has any doubts on players.
You never got the feeling Lancaster had that sort of freedom at Racing 92, which makes it a very difficult setting if that is the case.
Two salt of the earth northern lads in Farrell and Lancaster were never going to be a good fit for Paris. I always maintained this experiment would end prematurely for both of them.
Yes, so it actually confirms they need to be adaptable. Lancaster was his own worst enemy but the looks of it.
As you say, you can’t always be one, but you can always be the other.
A word or two in french should have help too….
Or that he didn't win the hearts and minds up front. Effective french coaches are famed for being ruthless, brutal etc. That's not Lancaster. Wrong man for the culture. Good coach, inarguably.