Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
22 - 17
FT
47 - 17
FT
24 - 35
FT
24 - 46
FT
49 - 17
FT
19 - 15
FT
Today
08:00
Today
10:10
Today
12:30
WOMENS
Today
21:05
Today
23:35
Tomorrow
08:00
TOP 14

How group of spoiled Racing 92 players drove Stuart Lancaster 'insane'

Racing92's English coach Stuart Lancaster gestures prior to the French Top 14 rugby union match between Castres Olympique and Racing 92 at The Pierre-Fabre Stadium in Castres, south-western France on September 7, 2024. (Photo by Valentine CHAPUIS / AFP) (Photo by VALENTINE CHAPUIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Stuart Lancaster has lifted the lid on the culture clash that pushed him to breaking point during his time with Racing 92 in France – and the drastic “electric shock” he used to jolt his squad into action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lancaster left the club mid-season in February in a mutual agreement and has taken over the reins with Irish URC outfit Connacht.

Appearing on the new Human Alchemy podcast, hosted by former rugby player Ross Neal, Lancaster revealed how bad things got at the Parisian club and how the behaviour of a spoiled elite of mostly senior players got under his skin.

“It’s probably the lack of desire to want to get better [that upsets him the most],” Lancaster said, reflecting on his frustrations. “In the environment I’ve just left [Racing 92], without naming names, there were a group of players… it was driving me insane. You know, on good money, turning up, checking in, checking out. Happy if they’re playing, happy if they’re not playing.

“That really sort of began to grate on me when I was up at 5:00 in the morning giving my very best. There was a group of players who were in the same mindset as me, and there was another group that were quite happy. They weren’t disruptive and they weren’t bad people – they were all good guys – but they didn’t have that desire to want to be the best they can be, and that really frustrated me at the time.”

Lancaster said some players were simply too comfortable in their long-standing roles.

“They were comfortable. They’d been in the environment a long time.”

The tipping point came after a defeat to Stade Français.

“So I got so frustrated in the end, after one particular game where we lost against Stade Français, and some of these players are on good money, they’ve been on decent contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I said, ‘I tell you what I’m going to do. I’m going to line you up in contractual order, from the highest-paid player to the lowest-paid player. We’ll stand you in a line. Then the next thing we do, we’re going to vote for who’s the most respected player, and we’re going to stand you from the most respected player to the least respected player.’

“I said, ‘So in my mind, obviously the guys who are on the highest contracts, you guys should be the most respected, because you’re the leaders and everything else.’

“I said, ‘So do you think that’ll be the case?’ And they all said, ‘Oh God, he’s gone mad.’”

Lancaster never lined them up by contract, but he did press ahead with the respect rankings.

“Anyway, I didn’t line them up in contractual order. But I did do the respect ranking.

“So what I asked them to do: I put a list of the squad – 45 players, some young lads in there – and I asked them to rate each other technically and tactically, physically, and mentally out of 10 for each player in the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obviously every player ultimately got feedback from 44 players, and you got an average score. So the average score… we then ranked everyone technically and tactically—who’s the most respected technically and tactically—so I know Gaël Fickou’s number one, you know, Owen Farrell’s number two, or whatever, all the way down to 44.

“Physically, same. And mentally – which is about resilience, leadership, open mindset, desire to be the best they can be—that was the one I was really interested in. The others are obviously important, but that was the one I was interested in.

“Again, we had a rank order from 1 to 45. Some of the youngest players were ranked in the top 10, and some of the most senior players were ranked in the bottom 10.”

The result, he said, hit home with the squad.

“So what I didn’t do was then stand them in a line and say this—but what I did do was meet every player one-to-one and say, ‘You’re in the top third, you’re in the middle third, you’re in the bottom third in terms of how your teammates respect you and what you’re doing.’

“I didn’t publish it, no. But it landed. It landed, because there were certain players who believed they were senior players, believed they were leaders, believed that they had the right mindset.

“But actually, as much as I told them ten times, ‘There’s more in you, there’s more in you,’ it took the 360 degree feedback from their teammates to realise, ‘God, it’s not just Stuart that thinks it. Everyone thinks it. I need to up my game here.’

“It definitely created a performance change in some of those players.

“It was an electric shock. I mean, in France, they call it an electric shock. I don’t think it’s a last, last resort.  All it is is giving people feedback, isn’t it? ”

Watch the full podcast HERE.


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

1
2

Newcastle's bullish spending splurge continues with Amanaki Mafi

3

Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

13
4

New Zealand Rugby CEO responds to 2029 Lions Tour debate

20
5

The 14 oldest superstars gearing up for the 2025/26 Top 14 season

12
6

The Rassie Erasmus verdict on U20 experiment in Bok camp

1
7

Serious doubt over 3 key England players for Rugby World Cup opener

8

Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

60

Comments

67 Comments
I
IkeaBoy 3 days ago

Silence again, Ed! Draft dodger.


Any wonder you boys lost wars!!!

E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago

Coaches compared to murph the smurf, plenty of those! Now, what about his roll of honour in the big boys game then? You got anything, like anything at all…???

I
IkeaBoy 4 days ago

You can’t name a single high calibre English coach????


Wow!

D
DP 4 days ago

Love this and always respected Lancaster. The fact the English don’t have him in the mix is mind boggling..

K
Koro Teeps 5 days ago

Interesting to compare Lancasters approach to another foreign coach like Vern Cotter who won a Top 14 title. Cotter did play in France for 3 or 4 seasons which may have influenced his approach and communication skills.

J
J Marc 3 days ago

Yes ,and he played at 5 or 6 level in France and in several clubs all around the country, it helps too…

J
JW 5 days ago

What an idiot. How can he have no idea about French physique? This is mindboggling and very disrespectful from an International coach.


I hope he mainly try’s to get Connacht to replicate Leinsters peak era of play. It was all about the systems then and I still believe that system can make them look a million dollars in a few years.

I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

You'll not get that carry on at Connaught, chief!


Humble bunch of lads.


Lucky to have you.

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

Don’t they call themselves Connacht, or do you prefer the legacy version?

C
CC 5 days ago

Yeah, the boys at Connacht don't seem to be the coast along because everything is fine type, the team don't have the money for that nonsense

S
Soliloquin 5 days ago

No doubt a star system organisation and spoiled players could be what Lancaster found at Racing 92.


A coach that didn’t learn the language (and seemingly didn’t try to improve) after more than a year, added to signing his son from a low level division and aligning him instead of Gibert wasn’t something that helped players give Stuart a good place in the respect line…


Collazo, a coach with a style that I don’t really fancy, did manage to wake those players up.

J
JW 5 days ago

Racing went alright after he left?


I don’t see what learning the language has to do with anything, what purpose would this have? Seems like it would just take time away from doing his job to me.

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

Would have been even more effective still if he’d decided to publish and be damned. That would have seen people either up their game instantly or decide to vote with their feet, either way it’s a winning outcome!


The real curious ones ofc would have been the inverted results, where the squad and SL had opposite views of a player…

J
JW 5 days ago

What does this publish mean? It simply sounds like he was trying to hard, making it results driven rather than environmental driven.

B
BA 5 days ago

Committed to getting better ? all teams at different levels trying to do that but looking at the Top 14 from the outside seens to me more about getting the best out of your 23 week to week game to game, thinking about lining them up by salary even tho it didn’t happen sounds like a really bad idea

J
JW 5 days ago

Yeah crazy thought to even have. Just the wrong mindset for France, like you say, just make it about the week to week journey and let the big picture take care of itself. Perhaps the owner paid him big bucks to change the environment?

P
PM 5 days ago

It just confirms that an incoming coach needs to set the cultural tone and standards and needs to be ruthless if he has any doubts on players.


You never got the feeling Lancaster had that sort of freedom at Racing 92, which makes it a very difficult setting if that is the case.

T
Tom 5 days ago

Two salt of the earth northern lads in Farrell and Lancaster were never going to be a good fit for Paris. I always maintained this experiment would end prematurely for both of them.

J
JW 5 days ago

Yes, so it actually confirms they need to be adaptable. Lancaster was his own worst enemy but the looks of it.


As you say, you can’t always be one, but you can always be the other.

J
J Marc 5 days ago

A word or two in french should have help too….

S
SM 5 days ago

Or that he didn't win the hearts and minds up front. Effective french coaches are famed for being ruthless, brutal etc. That's not Lancaster. Wrong man for the culture. Good coach, inarguably.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Tour fortunes of English Lions blur selection picture for Borthwick

England supplied 10 Test Lions but strong displays by other players in Argentina gave Steve Borthwick food for thought.

21
LONG READ

Andy Farrell left with tough Ireland decisions to make after mixed Lions Tour

The Ireland head coach has played a smart hand in Australia but there are question marks over the longevity of some of his trusted lieutenants

12
LONG READ

Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Comparisons between Lions players and teams across different decades is difficult given the huge changes the game has undergone.

11

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hellhound 49 minutes ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

The Sharks is like Leinster, a national team in club colours. The only difference is besides the URC team, the talent pool of the backups is very very thin and is currently being smashed in the Currie Cup. The Bulls have the most ex Boks that they are bringing back to SA. Also, there recruitment is more about fringe players that maybe isn't in the picture because of the amount of games and competitions they are in.About 3/4 of the team is current Boks. Excluding those that are on the fringes or did earn caps previously. Players that left due to money and was no longer considered as eligible to play for SA a few years back before Rassie. Players like Jan Serfontein. With these new additions like Pollard and others, the Bulls are starting to look very good. The Bulls depth is currently the best in SA, with the Sharks the most Boks in their team, and the Stormers with the most young talent coming through. The Bulls owners bought the Boland Kavaliers club where they plan recruiting from for the Bulls. Boland is basically in Paarl, where most of the Boks come from. They also keep recruiting from the Pumas, who is from Nelspruit and plays some awesome rugby. I would not have minded if their coach Jimmy Stonehouse became the new Bulls coach. He knows how to take no name players and turn them into stars. What would he do with a team full of stars like Arendse and Moodie and Pollard etc.All the Bulls main forwards is current Boks. Some injured, some released, others resting. The only problem is that the current Bulls team for me is a bit on the older side. New blood is needed. Bulls management said that from this year, they will start challenging for the CC where the focus was previously only on the URC. The players pool is a bit thin to compete in both competitions, especially in regards to the resting protocols and match minutes allowed to play. With all the travel and playing at home this week, away in Europe next week, then back to SA for another game, then gone for 2 or 3 weeks, back for one game and back to Europe is a tough nut to crack. You need a big group to handle all of that. Fatigue is a big cause for injuries.

360 Go to comments
R
RW 53 minutes ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Is Rugbypass a gossip rag now?

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 56 minutes ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

Hmm, 5 of these girls will play in a new club after the world cup. Clubs are full of canadian, italian, scottish… players. I don’t think it's for the good air of France. So yes ,some some players are working outside of rugby, but we should stop to hide behind that.I don't think canada has a professionnal championship.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 59 minutes ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

If any player has a chance of breaking in to the NFL it's Will Skelton. These guys trying to play RB, WR, TE have next to no chance. America is awash with ridiculously gifted athletes who have been playing the sport since they were in “diapers”. Wade and LRZ are the best athletes NH rugby has produced since Jason Robinson and they didn't come close.

10 Go to comments
J
JPM 1 hour ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

In one case players receive salaries, in the other case most of them must have a full time job in addition to rugby….

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Watch: Leicester Fainga'anuku scores twice in barnstorming NPC return

Looking good for ABs EOYT. Or emergency replacement for the TRC. 😂

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Manawatu vs Tasman Mako | Match Stats | RugbyPass

Leicester showing his class. As it was before he left.

1 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

I only know what he shared on his podcast. There is lots of interviews by others with him. He is currently in SA, going to cover the RC. SA vs Aus, then off to NZ where he will cover the AB's vs Boks.

360 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Auckland vs Canterbury | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

What a nerve wracking game lol. AUK really showed enterprise but a scoreless H2 will be a concern, no doubt. Well done CAN.

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

What a completely pointless list. The players who were late call ups or got injured had the least game time, illuminating!

1 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

You are wrong. Bok supporters were not thrilled by the fact that our team had to play the lions cold and it was even worse not being able to watch the games in stadium. We did not like Berry mucking up the first test and we did not like Gatland ( one of the worst Lions coaches ever) not selecting Russel at 10 for the Lions. And make no mistake we did not like kick and pray rugby. What we do like is beating the Lions after not having played rugby for two years. We also like the fact that Gatland got found out and Rassie is now a rockstar. What we like most is that it apperently only takes Rassie 1 or two games prep to beat the Lions and two years prep to win a world cup twice and that the “1d Bokke” are now a 5d team 4 world class players deep in every position.

13 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Mr Williams. RE is a repugnant individual, and will remain so until his last breath.


10 World Cups will not absolve him of what he does, what he promotes and how people will copy him.


His countrymen are bowed so low at his feet that they cannot see an alternative horizon. But why should they when dancing with devil makes them disliked so much more, which in turn is actually a dizzying aphrodisiac for the Bok fan.


So MW, you can save your breath. The world already knows what you are telling us.

13 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Sure we can. Great athletes would be great in any era.

11 Go to comments
T
Tim 2 hours ago
NZR condition delays Richie Mo’unga’s All Blacks eligibility

100% speculation.

61 Go to comments
P
Pauly B 123 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

Sheehan's hit was front on, also Lynagh saw it coming and lowered his face/head into contact level

60 Go to comments
J
JB 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

He was a dirty piece of sh%t.

60 Go to comments
M
MM 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

But who gave you the right to decide who should or shouldn't be a SA supporter,…let me guess!

60 Go to comments
S
SunChaser 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

How does Williams not understand that you can’t employ the same tactics to take on the Boks as you would Australia.


Does he really think the first test against the wallabies was at a suitable level for a lions test ?


Does he not understand that a mid Covid series with empty stadiums was always going to be a hostile environment.


Does he not see that him commenting on the abilities of Rassie makes the whole rugby playing world cringe.

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

As said Hammer head, he make noise , so no worry for his contract.

13 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

You have a larger summer training squad and then you select your playing squad for the season, which they have just done and neither Petaia or LRZ made the playing squads (so are dropped for the season effectively).


The pathway players can stay on the training squad (to train for another season) but is doubtful they will play this year. It’s what happened to LRZ last season and then he has left the NFL after realising he hadn’t made it again this year and I suspect Petaia will not be too far behind.


Both are young players, gave it a shot in their prime and have realised it’s a larger gulf than they realised. We’ll see what happens next and will depend if they want to get back playing at a top level, or do something like R360 (which is uncertain in the short term).

10 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Tour fortunes of English Lions blur selection picture for Borthwick Tour fortunes of English Lions blur selection picture for Borthwick