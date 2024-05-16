How 145kg prop Ben Tameifuna thinks scrum law change will affect him

Bordeaux-Begles and Tonga tighthead prop Ben Tameifuna has had his say on how the latest law changes set to be introduced by World Rugby will affect the game.

Three changes have been made to the laws – the offside rules from kicks in open play (AKA Dupont’s Law), refining the choices available from free-kicks, and banning the ‘crocodile roll’ tackle technique – that will come into effect from July 1.

While there will not be a law change to the mechanics of a scrum per se, the changes will mean teams cannot opt for a scrum at a free-kick, therefore potentially reducing the number of scrums in a match.

Speaking on Le French Rugby Podcast recently, the Tonga captain said that this will lead to more “flowing, running” rugby. While that sounds like a positive, it may have some ramifications for a 145kg prop.

With fewer scrums in a match, Tameifuna believes, and perhaps fears, that there could be a lot more running in training as a consequence as teams attempt to replicate what will come in matches. He thinks training will go one of two ways for props: “You’ve either got to train to run more or train to be stronger and more efficient around your scrum, because there’s going to be less of them.

“It’s an interesting one,” he continued. “I think there’s going to be more flowing, running rugby. I think more teams are going to try and run the ball more. That’s going to be the situation.”

While the idea of flowing rugby will appeal to many, Tameifuna did make a case for scrummaging, or more specifically strong scrummaging. He holds the view that a strong scrum creates a platform for dynamic backs to play, using some of his Bordeaux teammates as an example.

“The scrum is really important. It can be an absolute weapon. Just look at teams like South Africa, who are built for scrumming. It’s a launchpad to unleash some amazing backs. For us, if we have a stable scrum, it can set up players like Damian [Penaud] and Louis [Bielle-Biarrey].