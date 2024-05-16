Select Edition

International

How 145kg prop Ben Tameifuna thinks scrum law change will affect him

By Josh Raisey
Ireland's scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park (CL) and France's scrum-half Maxime Lucu (C) speak to referee Karl Dickson (CR) at the put in for and Ireland scrum during the Six Nations international rugby union match between France and Ireland at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, south-eastern France, on February 2, 2024. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Bordeaux-Begles and Tonga tighthead prop Ben Tameifuna has had his say on how the latest law changes set to be introduced by World Rugby will affect the game.

Three changes have been made to the laws – the offside rules from kicks in open play (AKA Dupont’s Law), refining the choices available from free-kicks, and banning the ‘crocodile roll’ tackle technique – that will come into effect from July 1.

While there will not be a law change to the mechanics of a scrum per se, the changes will mean teams cannot opt for a scrum at a free-kick, therefore potentially reducing the number of scrums in a match.

Speaking on Le French Rugby Podcast recently, the Tonga captain said that this will lead to more “flowing, running” rugby. While that sounds like a positive, it may have some ramifications for a 145kg prop.

With fewer scrums in a match, Tameifuna believes, and perhaps fears, that there could be a lot more running in training as a consequence as teams attempt to replicate what will come in matches. He thinks training will go one of two ways for props: “You’ve either got to train to run more or train to be stronger and more efficient around your scrum, because there’s going to be less of them.

“It’s an interesting one,” he continued. “I think there’s going to be more flowing, running rugby. I think more teams are going to try and run the ball more. That’s going to be the situation.”

While the idea of flowing rugby will appeal to many, Tameifuna did make a case for scrummaging, or more specifically strong scrummaging. He holds the view that a strong scrum creates a platform for dynamic backs to play, using some of his Bordeaux teammates as an example.

“The scrum is really important. It can be an absolute weapon. Just look at teams like South Africa, who are built for scrumming. It’s a launchpad to unleash some amazing backs. For us, if we have a stable scrum, it can set up players like Damian [Penaud] and Louis [Bielle-Biarrey].

Comments on RugbyPass

D
David 44 minutes ago
New video shows Sam Cane was surprisingly good at one thing for the All Blacks

Got a lot of over the top abuse from Crusader fans, in particular, who thought every 7 they had was miles better. Now we will see if anyone is better? Laid his body on the line every game so finishing early makes sense. A lot of life left after rugby.

1 Go to comments
G
George 2 hours ago
EPCR name referees for Leinster-Toulouse, Sharks-Gloucester finals

A poor decision to appoint Carley as not only is Pearce a better referee but also importantly speaks French.

2 Go to comments
N
Nool 2 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

He is 100 % on the mark. Malicious arrogance with a lack of respect for the other teams mostly the south. they must learn from True rugby nations like the Boks and Kiwis

115 Go to comments
N
Nool 2 hours ago
Duhan van der Merwe lays bare his British & Irish Lions ambitions

This Outiniqua boy has played sublime rugby and deserves a spot in BI LIONS team. Well played son

4 Go to comments
T
Turlough 3 hours ago
Toulouse centre handed ban but given Champions Cup final lifeline

I don’t like to see players miss big matches but this ban looks to be tailored to allow him to compete in the final. In principle a suspension for a very dangerous tackle in a semi should warrant missing the relevant final. Done now. One the flip side having both teams with very strong squads/teams available for the final will add to the occassion hopefully.

1 Go to comments
B
Bryan 4 hours ago
The Chiefs breakout No.8 who was named after Braveheart

Talent to burn and a huge engine..hope he gets a shot at higher honours

2 Go to comments
l
leon 4 hours ago
Northampton sign legend's son to add a 'massive physical presence'

If anything like his dad he has a bright future, Soane was the best ball carrying props ive ever seen using a combination of pace power and footwork.

1 Go to comments
J
J Marc 6 hours ago
The non-Springbok Ben Tameifuna labels one of world's best scrummagers

Those who saw Sharks vs Clermont and Ox N'Che vs Rabah Slimani should have a good idea of the best scrumagers… May be not the best props…

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 6 hours ago
Why iron-willed Owen Farrell is still one of the world's best

It's been an unusual era of unpopular, highly competitive, domineering, fairly big fly halves in the home nations with Farrell, Sexton and Biggar. Russell is different in personality and player I think. I'd rank Sexton first of the three because he is just as good a game controller but also has a great passing game. And his competitiveness never seems to cause problems with refs.

34 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 6 hours ago
The Chiefs breakout No.8 who was named after Braveheart

Thank goodness he wasn't born in Scotland, he'd have been a great candidate for the Scottish Barbarians. I wouldn't put it past them to push for a “where the player was conceived” rule 😂

2 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 8 hours ago
Why iron-willed Owen Farrell is still one of the world's best

Owen Farrell is one of the most polarising figures in the game. His entire attitude on the field (and sometimes off of it) smacks of arrogance and he is about as brash as Donald Trump in a political debate. Yet behind that facade is a calculating, determined and powerful leader who drives any team forward with an Iron will. You are right in that he gets better in the heat of battle and in the face of overwhelming odds. He develops a narrow focus and he delivers his best in a way that few others can. He is one of Englands great performers who sacrificed alot for the team and who often bears the weight of responsibility of leadership alone on the field and in front of the media. Despite what many think of him he is a fantastic game manager with a good rugby brain. He will be sorely missed from the international stage

34 Go to comments
M
MattJH 12 hours ago
All Black Sam Cane reveals if World Cup loss influenced Test retirement

Always proud of the effort, Sam. The All blacks never stop fighting, never just roll over. He didn’t get anywhere near the respect he earned, but that’s due to results, not commitment to the cause. Have fun dominating in Japan!

1 Go to comments
P
Pete 12 hours ago
All Black backs Ardie Savea to succeed Sam Cane as New Zealand captain

Not sure why Papali’i thinks Scott Robertson needs his help to select the next All Black Captain. In my view, Papali’i would be well advised to have a good hard look at his own game, and to reflect on how fortunate he is to even wear the black jersey. Rather than shouting at his team mates at every set piece, standing in the mid-field pointing and holding his arms out and flopping to the ground at the back of every second or third ruck, may I suggest he would be far better employed actually doing something on the field. Seriously, watch him for 10 minutes during a game - not much happens. When was the last time he was first to a breakdown, or actually made a turnover? If Robertson is half the Coach I think he is, Papali’i will not be anywhere near the AB’s this season.

11 Go to comments
A
Andrew 14 hours ago
Brumbies bring back top performers to face Crusaders on title anniversary

Hiding coming up for Saders.

1 Go to comments
A
Andrew 14 hours ago
Ex-All Black tables conspiracy theory over Sam Cane's retirement

Dagg really does go down some rabbit holes doesnt he? In the name I guess.

6 Go to comments
B
Bill 14 hours ago
Flood of back three talent highlights Australia’s folly in pursuing league stars

Hey Brett I’m one who is looking forward to seeing JS back on the rugby field. I was under the impression that a large portion of his contract was via a third party so RA isn’t having to foot the bill My big concern is around the Tahs and what is happening there, why are so many players bailing. Is it the program, the coaches or the culture. Joe Schmidt recently said he had been at the Tahs all week and DC is a good coach. Something doesn’t gel , 10 front row forwards in a season that’s not bad luck

16 Go to comments
B
BigMaul 16 hours ago
The non-Springbok Ben Tameifuna labels one of world's best scrummagers

Incorrect title. He hasn’t said Furlong is one of the best scrummagers. He said he is one of the best props.

2 Go to comments
A
Ace 17 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

“_It seems like a crazy thing that he was counting them_“ Are you stupid, mate? Anyone with more than half a brain understands that he meant “a lot” or something similar. Do you really think he was counting? “*Goode*: Told you, Jim!“ No, you banana. You said, explicitly, that the Irish players didn’t say what EE said they did. Even though you weren’t there. Even though you didn’t hear a word they said. M0r0n.

115 Go to comments
S
Scott 18 hours ago
Ex-All Black tables conspiracy theory over Sam Cane's retirement

I am sure that Scott Robertson did do the courtesy of telling Sam Cane that he was not in his All Black plans and NZR would support him if he wished to sign a lucrative pension playing out his career in the cream puff rugby that is Japan’s Top League. I fail to see this as a negative as Israel Dagg is trying to spin it. Razor allowed Cane to leave with dignity rather than being unceremoniously dumped as was Buck Shelford.

6 Go to comments
S
Sao 19 hours ago
Exeter Chiefs vs Harlequins | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hey rugbypass can I also get involved with writing rugby articles?

1 Go to comments
