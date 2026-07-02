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Nations Championship

Henry Pollock misses out on England XV to take on Springboks


England's number 8 Henry Pollock reacts after losing the Six Nations international rugby union match between France and England at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on March 14, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
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35 Comments

Henry Pollock has missed out on Steve Borthwick’s starting XV to face South Africa on Saturday at Ellis Park in the opening round of the Nations Championship, having been selected on the bench, where he has been deployed for the majority of his Test career so far.

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Leading into the match, the 21-year-old’s name has dominated headlines in the land of the world champions, where he has proven to be a divisive character.

While it may ostensibly appear Borthwick has removed the in-form Northampton Saints star from the firing line, it is more likely that he is attempting to replicate the XV that narrowly lost to France 48-46 at the end of the Guinness Six Nations this year. While there are some casualties from that evening in the French capital, there are equally a number of English stalwarts who have returned.

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The front-row for England’s Parisian renaissance of Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Joe Heyes will remain intact, as will the centre pairing of Seb Atkinson and Tommy Freeman.

The absentees from the XV that were defeated in Paris are captain Maro Itoje, who has been granted a rest this July, Sam Underhill and Elliot Daly. The fit-again George Martin, who missed the Six Nations, will replace the British & Irish Lions skipper in the second-row, while George will take over the captaincy.

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In the back-row, Underhill, who recently underwent shoulder surgery, has been replaced by Tom Curry, who injured his calf in the warm-up to England’s defeat to Italy in round four of the Six Nations. He will partner Ollie Chessum and Ben Earl in the back-row, with the Leicester Tigers reprising his role as a flanker.

Another enforced change in the backline will see George Furbank start at full-back off the back of guiding Saints to the Gallagher PREM title. Furbank will put an injury-plagued 18 months behind him in Johannesburg when he runs out for his first cap since 2024. Daly, who started at the Stade de France in the No.15 jersey, is currently nursing a broken arm.

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Furbank will partner his future Harlequins team-mate Cadan Murley in the back three, as well as Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who missed the France meeting in March through injury. The Exeter Chiefs star will replace Tom Roebuck, who is out of the England squad for the time being.

The decision to start Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half appears to be an unenforced change, perhaps as Alex Mitchell only has one bench performance under his belt since coming back from a hamstring injury – albeit a 70-minute stint as a substitute in the PREM final. Mitchell will start on the bench as one of two back replacements with Marcus Smith.

“Playing South Africa at Ellis Park is one of the great Tests in world rugby and an opportunity we’re excited to embrace,” said Borthwick.

“We’ve prepared well since we arrived here last week and I sense a real excitement within the squad to get our Nations Championship campaign underway.”

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England XV
15. George Furbank (Harlequins, 14 caps)
14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 13 caps)
13. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 27 caps)
12. Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 4 caps)
11. Cadan Murley (Harlequins, 6 caps)
10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 16 caps)
9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps)
1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 80 caps) – vice-captain
2. Jamie George (Saracens, 110 caps) – captain
3. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps)
4. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 19 caps)
5. George Martin (Saracens, 21 caps)
6. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 35 caps) – vice-captain
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 68 caps)
8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 51 caps)

Replacements
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 58 caps)
17. Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 4 caps)
18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, 6 caps)
19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 34 caps)
20. Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, 12 caps)
21. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, 10 caps)
22. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 30 caps)
23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 50 caps)

Related

Jake White: Henry Pollock reminds me of many Springbok legends

I was watching some Test cricket the other day, specifically the England versus New Zealand. My interest was piqued because ever since the Ashes implosion, there have been growing calls for changes. Honestly, I can see certain parallels with England rugby.

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Comments

35 Comments
A
Ayre123 None 5 days ago

Pollock coming off the bench at the 2nd half will be ideal for the Poms, he is the one who could bait some hot head “patriots” among the Boks such as EE or Jasper Wiese 😠

k
kolbe4ever 5 days ago

I am not a England hater but Pollock is like not the best at the sport.But England without him is good

C
Conrad 5 days ago

The midfield matchups could be very interesting.


If DeAllende and Kriel aren't the best 12/13 combo they are at least the most settled. No team has a chance unless you can punch holes in them.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Pollock off the bench makes perfect sense. Not surprised.


This is going to be another one of those memorable SA vs ENG tests. Can’t wait to be there. Hopefully the (slight) drop in ticket prices means a fuller stadium. Mildly disappointed that it isn’t a sold out occasion!


SARU - stop being greedy k_nts!

J
JB 5 days ago

Ellis park up to 55k, slashed the prices to R450.

u
unknown 5 days ago

Pollock should start. you saw against leicester put on the bench and he gets frustrated, start him and he sets the tone for the attack, that is if we want a fast game

N
NoLongerARuck 5 days ago

Is this the start of the change in approach for Borthwick which Jamie George was alluding to when they interviewed him? Theres plenty for England on the bench to go to and there are some positive selections but this lineup doesnt look like the ambitious approach promised.

L
Lofty 5 days ago

With the exception of 8 & 9 (though I would want Earl starting) i think this is a good option if, and it’s a big if, Lee Blackett is given a chance to impose his ideas !

f
fl 5 days ago

I mostly like this lineup.


I do wish Hendy, Roebuck, and Lawrence were in the squad (I’d have started him at 15, 14, and 13), but I’ve no complaints about Furbank, Feyi-Waboso, and Freeman given who is in the squad. Not convinced about Murley though, and as much as I love Fin Smith, I think Ford’s experience will be missed.


I’m also not sure why Mitchell isn’t starting?


Up front, I wish that Ben Bamber was in the squad. He looks like someone who could go toe-to-toe with Etzebeth, much more so than Ewels.

t
tf 5 days ago

Ewels was the choice which made me go ehhh. JvP wouldn't be my choice but hope it's a decision wanting

a strong bench. Ford had to go after the 6N.

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

So SB didn’t fall for Rassie’s pollock hype train then!

P
PB 5 days ago

You really think Rassie is concerned about a single player??

He was responding to English hype around Pollock.

u
unknown 5 days ago

Borthwick still doesn’t get it. Freeman should be on the wing not centre. Not convinced Murley is international quality. Pollock is in red hot form but misses out to Curry who has looked well off the pace this season. JvP at scrum half doesn’t fill me with any confidence that they will learn the lesson from the 6N. Unfortunately, can only see a Springboks win on Saturday

B
Bazzallina 5 days ago

Yea Lio suprised by JvP English fans should hope he does his MO at the right times and not to many times

P
PM 5 days ago

Agree. Pollock at 8 especially looks like a must pick regardless of all the circus. Re Freeman too you are right


I think there are too many loosies here too. Good players all though

S
SB 6 days ago

Finally Furbank getting a start at 15. Chessum vs PSDT, what a matchup.

B
BH 6 days ago

Scotland in the 6 Nations targeted the 13 channel basing the tactic on Freeman’s lack of test experience there and it paid dividends.

So naturally SB picks him there against DeAllende and Kriel you could not make this up.

Freeman is a winger one of if not the best in his position in England how about play him in his position?

JvP starting is possibly due to Mitchells recent injury so i expect to see a box kicking based possession strategy which may or may not work.

I think the centre pairing is based on size to try to match the heft of the SA 12 & 13 but i can see this going badly awry especially at altitude, i hope i am wrong but this could get messy.

Ewels on the bench does not inspire much confidence either but i hope all have a blinder as they will need to.

Maybe SB is thinking along the lines of if we are close around 60 mins he can empty the bench and inject some pace but that depends if we are close at 60 mins…

P
PB 5 days ago

Bok bench doesn’t lack pace and has plenty of muscle.

L
Lou Cifer 6 days ago

Seems to be a solid team. Any bets on how many “grass-cutters” LCD will do in the 20 or 30 mins he’ll be on the field?

T
Tom 5 days ago

His mother is actually a bowling ball so stop being r4cist

f
fl 5 days ago

Most players will be playing at 1352 metres - he’ll be at 1350. It matters.

I
Itsallacademic 6 days ago

That is one seriously inexperienced starting lineup, especially the backline.

f
fl 5 days ago

very inexperienced starting backline, but the pack has decent experience, and there’s decent levels of experience to bring off the bench in the backs.

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Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tom 8 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

He doesn't believe in what he is half-doing. Couldn't have put it better myself.

He might as well go back to the future. It’ll be an admission that we can't win a world cup but right now we can't win a rugby match! Let's stick Freddie Steward on the wing again lol.



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43 Go to comments
P
PMcD 14 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

For all the doom and gloom, they should have their full Forwards pack available by Autumn, so I am hoping they find their midfield balance this summer and the two may come together and do something interesting by RWC 2027 . . . . . But that’s mustering all the optimism I can generate at the moment. 🤣

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U
Utiku Old Boy 14 minutes ago
How rugby found its 'lightbulb moment' in the Nations Championship opener

5’10” vs 5’9”

343 Go to comments
P
PMcD 18 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I could probably think of about 1 to 1.5m reasons NB. 🤣🤣

I also think knowing the playing squad he has available and a crack at being the first person to potentially hold the Womens & Mens RWC titles at the same time, might be the sort of challenge someone like John Mitchell may just enjoy and thrive on.



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43 Go to comments
P
PMcD 22 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

How old was KLA when the Boks capped him? If you are good enough, you are old enough . . . . and Caluori brings a unique skill to that team we are sadly missing without Freeman & Daly being available on the wing.

43 Go to comments
S
SB 25 minutes ago
Lenni Nouchi : « Si je commence déjà à calculer pour la Coupe du monde, je vais juste jouer pour ma gueule »



But when you play for the French national team, I think there's always an obligation to win.

Exactly, this is something different in 2026.



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S
SB 27 minutes ago
Jalibert de plus en plus incertain contre l'Australie

Finally, Tatafu!

1 Go to comments
S
SB 28 minutes ago
Moses Alo-Émile : « Je me sens plus Français qu’Australien »

Very good in the scrum, which will be important in this game.

1 Go to comments
S
SB 29 minutes ago
Comment le Top 14 a changé la vie de ces natifs d'Australie

He did well on his debut.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 30 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The clearest indication we had of what Eng can do was the France game at the end of the 6N, but the closet I could find to the gameplan v SA was the Italy match before that! If they weren’t kicking contestables they were kicking for the corner.

43 Go to comments
S
SB 30 minutes ago
Meafou, Alo-Emile et Staniforth, ces Bleus venus d’Australie

Will be a special game for all 3.

1 Go to comments
N
NB 32 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

I don’t mind SB going back to the future in 2023 if he feels that is his true coaching DNA Tom.

The problem is that he doesn’t really believe in what he is half-doing:



...

43 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

There are precious few signs of it working, and Fin Smith pretty much said so after the game…

43 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

The women’s game is England is very progressive P. Why would Mitch go back to the men?😁

43 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

An old ploy but a good one Tom😉

43 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Good point why wouldn’t you pick Caluori if you want to get the ball back from kicks P? Get him in, fast-track him and pick him to start.

Do you think Rassie would warehouse him and say, ‘let’s see if he’s ready in a few years time?’ Aboslutely not.



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P
PMcD 40 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Game strategy, tactics and selection - all 3 come back to the (Head) coaches but I would also question Richard Wigglesworth appointment on defence - that was the most decision of the lot.

A recently retired scrum half (made about 5 career tackles), who never coached defence before being appointed defence coach and it all goes South. Who’d have ever thought that could go wrong?? 🤣🤣



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43 Go to comments
N
NB 41 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

Yes they had and that was one reason England enjoyed such a successful November 2025. Now we seem to have a situation wher SB feels he has to incorporate something of the Saints way, and the way the Prem as a whole is evolving with all-out attack the name of the game, but he doesn’t really believe in it.

So we get a lot of contestable kicking with Eng coming a clear second to Scotland, France and now SA, and a backline which is half-selected to run and half to kick. As usual half measures lead to disaster.



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43 Go to comments
P
POHM 44 minutes ago
The Wallabies’ five crucial ‘what-if’ moments from the heartbreaking Ireland loss in Sydney

your conspiracy theory re kiwis is pathetic, stop trying to blame others for Australian players errors, grow up mate your just embarrassing.

33 Go to comments
P
PMcD 44 minutes ago
Borthwick's England battle, tactical fog and familiar flaws

They have a very qualified coach called “John Mitchell”, who is on contract with the RFU, is already contracted to them having just won the Women’s World Cup and beat two teams with the win rate that other coaches and countries can only dream of.

If they gave him the job, I think you would see a similar Rennie effect with ENG but he certainly wouldn’t keep Richard Wigglesworth on defence and they would play very different tactics from what they are doing today.



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43 Go to comments
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