Henry Pollock misses out on England XV to take on Springboks

Henry Pollock has missed out on Steve Borthwick’s starting XV to face South Africa on Saturday at Ellis Park in the opening round of the Nations Championship, having been selected on the bench, where he has been deployed for the majority of his Test career so far.
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Leading into the match, the 21-year-old’s name has dominated headlines in the land of the world champions, where he has proven to be a divisive character.
While it may ostensibly appear Borthwick has removed the in-form Northampton Saints star from the firing line, it is more likely that he is attempting to replicate the XV that narrowly lost to France 48-46 at the end of the Guinness Six Nations this year. While there are some casualties from that evening in the French capital, there are equally a number of English stalwarts who have returned.
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The front-row for England’s Parisian renaissance of Ellis Genge, Jamie George and Joe Heyes will remain intact, as will the centre pairing of Seb Atkinson and Tommy Freeman.
The absentees from the XV that were defeated in Paris are captain Maro Itoje, who has been granted a rest this July, Sam Underhill and Elliot Daly. The fit-again George Martin, who missed the Six Nations, will replace the British & Irish Lions skipper in the second-row, while George will take over the captaincy.
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In the back-row, Underhill, who recently underwent shoulder surgery, has been replaced by Tom Curry, who injured his calf in the warm-up to England’s defeat to Italy in round four of the Six Nations. He will partner Ollie Chessum and Ben Earl in the back-row, with the Leicester Tigers reprising his role as a flanker.
Another enforced change in the backline will see George Furbank start at full-back off the back of guiding Saints to the Gallagher PREM title. Furbank will put an injury-plagued 18 months behind him in Johannesburg when he runs out for his first cap since 2024. Daly, who started at the Stade de France in the No.15 jersey, is currently nursing a broken arm.
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Furbank will partner his future Harlequins team-mate Cadan Murley in the back three, as well as Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who missed the France meeting in March through injury. The Exeter Chiefs star will replace Tom Roebuck, who is out of the England squad for the time being.
The decision to start Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half appears to be an unenforced change, perhaps as Alex Mitchell only has one bench performance under his belt since coming back from a hamstring injury – albeit a 70-minute stint as a substitute in the PREM final. Mitchell will start on the bench as one of two back replacements with Marcus Smith.
“Playing South Africa at Ellis Park is one of the great Tests in world rugby and an opportunity we’re excited to embrace,” said Borthwick.
“We’ve prepared well since we arrived here last week and I sense a real excitement within the squad to get our Nations Championship campaign underway.”
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England XV 15. George Furbank (Harlequins, 14 caps) 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 13 caps) 13. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 27 caps) 12. Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 4 caps) 11. Cadan Murley (Harlequins, 6 caps) 10. Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 16 caps) 9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 24 caps) 1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 80 caps) – vice-captain 2. Jamie George (Saracens, 110 caps) – captain 3. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps) 4. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 19 caps) 5. George Martin (Saracens, 21 caps) 6. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 35 caps) – vice-captain 7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 68 caps) 8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 51 caps)
Replacements 16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 58 caps) 17. Beno Obano (Bath Rugby, 4 caps) 18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, 6 caps) 19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 34 caps) 20. Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, 12 caps) 21. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, 10 caps) 22. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 30 caps) 23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 50 caps)
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Pollock coming off the bench at the 2nd half will be ideal for the Poms, he is the one who could bait some hot head “patriots” among the Boks such as EE or Jasper Wiese 😠
I am not a England hater but Pollock is like not the best at the sport.But England without him is good
The midfield matchups could be very interesting.
If DeAllende and Kriel aren't the best 12/13 combo they are at least the most settled. No team has a chance unless you can punch holes in them.
Pollock off the bench makes perfect sense. Not surprised.
This is going to be another one of those memorable SA vs ENG tests. Can’t wait to be there. Hopefully the (slight) drop in ticket prices means a fuller stadium. Mildly disappointed that it isn’t a sold out occasion!
SARU - stop being greedy k_nts!
Ellis park up to 55k, slashed the prices to R450.
Pollock should start. you saw against leicester put on the bench and he gets frustrated, start him and he sets the tone for the attack, that is if we want a fast game
Is this the start of the change in approach for Borthwick which Jamie George was alluding to when they interviewed him? Theres plenty for England on the bench to go to and there are some positive selections but this lineup doesnt look like the ambitious approach promised.
With the exception of 8 & 9 (though I would want Earl starting) i think this is a good option if, and it’s a big if, Lee Blackett is given a chance to impose his ideas !
I mostly like this lineup.
I do wish Hendy, Roebuck, and Lawrence were in the squad (I’d have started him at 15, 14, and 13), but I’ve no complaints about Furbank, Feyi-Waboso, and Freeman given who is in the squad. Not convinced about Murley though, and as much as I love Fin Smith, I think Ford’s experience will be missed.
I’m also not sure why Mitchell isn’t starting?
Up front, I wish that Ben Bamber was in the squad. He looks like someone who could go toe-to-toe with Etzebeth, much more so than Ewels.
Ewels was the choice which made me go ehhh. JvP wouldn't be my choice but hope it's a decision wanting
a strong bench. Ford had to go after the 6N.
So SB didn’t fall for Rassie’s pollock hype train then!
You really think Rassie is concerned about a single player??
He was responding to English hype around Pollock.
Borthwick still doesn’t get it. Freeman should be on the wing not centre. Not convinced Murley is international quality. Pollock is in red hot form but misses out to Curry who has looked well off the pace this season. JvP at scrum half doesn’t fill me with any confidence that they will learn the lesson from the 6N. Unfortunately, can only see a Springboks win on Saturday
Yea Lio suprised by JvP English fans should hope he does his MO at the right times and not to many times
Agree. Pollock at 8 especially looks like a must pick regardless of all the circus. Re Freeman too you are right
I think there are too many loosies here too. Good players all though
Finally Furbank getting a start at 15. Chessum vs PSDT, what a matchup.
Scotland in the 6 Nations targeted the 13 channel basing the tactic on Freeman’s lack of test experience there and it paid dividends.
So naturally SB picks him there against DeAllende and Kriel you could not make this up.
Freeman is a winger one of if not the best in his position in England how about play him in his position?
JvP starting is possibly due to Mitchells recent injury so i expect to see a box kicking based possession strategy which may or may not work.
I think the centre pairing is based on size to try to match the heft of the SA 12 & 13 but i can see this going badly awry especially at altitude, i hope i am wrong but this could get messy.
Ewels on the bench does not inspire much confidence either but i hope all have a blinder as they will need to.
Maybe SB is thinking along the lines of if we are close around 60 mins he can empty the bench and inject some pace but that depends if we are close at 60 mins…
Bok bench doesn’t lack pace and has plenty of muscle.
Seems to be a solid team. Any bets on how many “grass-cutters” LCD will do in the 20 or 30 mins he’ll be on the field?
His mother is actually a bowling ball so stop being r4cist
Most players will be playing at 1352 metres - he’ll be at 1350. It matters.
That is one seriously inexperienced starting lineup, especially the backline.
very inexperienced starting backline, but the pack has decent experience, and there’s decent levels of experience to bring off the bench in the backs.