8:56am, 05 May 2021

Harlequins have signed Italian international Tommaso Allan, the 61-cap Azzurri out-half who has spent the last five seasons at Benetton in the Guinness PRO14 having previously been at French club Perpignan.

“I’m filled with excitement signing for Harlequins,” said Allan. “Playing for a club like Quins is what a lot of players dream of. It’s a prestigious team with lots of history. The club’s style of rugby is similar to how I like to play.

“It’s an exciting team with an attacking mindset, which mirrors the way I like to go about my rugby. The team seems to have a big fan base. Hopefully, they will welcome me in with open arms.

“It will be nice to link up with Scott Steele again, who I played with a lot at the Scottish age-grades. I’m genuinely really excited to give it my all with Harlequins and look forward to pushing for some silverware at The Stoop. I know my wife and I are really looking forward to moving to London and embracing a new challenge.”

Now 28 and a sub when Italy visited Twickenham last February in the Guinness Six Nations, Allan made his Test debut in 2013 as a 19-year-old, arriving from the bench against Australia. He had previously represented Scotland at U17, U18 and U20 age-grade levels while part of the Wasps academy.

Harlequins general manager Billy Millard added: “We’re really pleased to announce that Tommy will join us next season. He plays a positive brand of rugby and the type of game that we think will complement the Harlequins way well.

“Tommy allows us great depth at fly-half and as a proven international he brings fantastic pedigree to what is a talented backs unit at the club. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming him to the team and seeing him settle into the playing group.”