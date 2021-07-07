Harlequins sign former England U20s captain Jack Walker

6:22am, 07 July 2021

Harlequins have signed former England U20s captain Jack Walker, who joins the West London club ahead of 2021/22 season.

The 25-year-old joins Harlequins off the back of five seasons with West Country side Bath Rugby, having joined them from Yorkshire Carnegie in 2016, having established himself as one of the best young hookers in the country in the Greene King IPA Championship and with the England U20s.

Displaying distinct qualities as a top-class hooker at a young age, Walker captained the U20s side during the 2016 Six Nations and Junior Rugby World Cup.

Harlequins’ Lineout and Defence Coach Jerry Flannery said: “It’s great to have Jack joining us over the summer ahead of the 2021/22 season. Jack is a guy who displayed immense talent from a young age in the England age grades and at Yorkshire and has become a great senior hooker during his years with Bath.

“We see Jack fitting in well within a well-balanced squad next season and the style of rugby we like to play both as a wider Harlequins team, and as a tight five.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Jack join us this summer and adding to the huge positivity we have at the Club at the moment.”

Walker said of the move: “Harlequins are going in an exciting direction at the moment, and I’m thrilled to be able to join them in their journey. Having spoken to some of the coaches and people involved with the team, I know this is a side with real potential to build something big.

“There’s a great balance to the squad and I’m looking forward to playing my part and contributing to what’s to come.

“Quins are a team with real history and are one of the first names you think of when you think of English rugby. To join a champions team as well-known as Quins is something I’m proud of, and I can’t wait to get my first chance at running out in the Quarters.”