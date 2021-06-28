Great Britain to face defending champions Fiji in Olympic sevens pool

Barrett-Mo'unga one has to go

5:05am, 28 June 2021

Great Britain’s men will face reigning champions Fiji, hosts Japan and Canada in their rugby sevens pool at next month’s Tokyo Olympics.

Britain, silver medal winners in 2016, have been drawn in Pool B alongside two other top-four finishers from Rio, with Canada having clinched fourth place on their Olympics debut.

World Cup Sevens and World Series champions New Zealand have been allocated Pool A together with Australia, Argentina and Olympic debutants Korea.

South Africa, bronze medallists in Rio, are in Pool C alongside the USA, Kenya, and debutants Ireland.

Great Britain women will face World Cup Sevens and World Series title holders New Zealand, the Russian Olympic Committee team and Kenya in Pool A.

The 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams have been allocated to three pools of four teams, according to rankings based on performances in the World Rugby Sevens Series and other sanctioned tournaments over the past two years.

The men’s competition will take place from July 26-28 and the women’s will follow on July 29-31, with all matches taking place at Tokyo Stadium.

