Gloucester have confirmed the signing of Andrew Davidson from Edinburgh ahead of the 2021/22 season. Davidson will link up with the Cherry and Whites following a spell in the Scottish capital.

The 6ft 7in lock came through the ranks of Glasgow Warriors before signing for Gallagher Premiership side Newcastle Falcons in 2016. After an impressive string of performances, Davidson returned to the PRO14 in 2019 with Glasgow before signing with Edinburgh.

Davidson has also represented Scotland at age-grade level, playing at U16 level through to U20.

Alex Brown, the Gloucester chief operating officer, said about Davidson: “Andrew is a towering lock and a very powerful presence on the pitch. His signing adds to the strength we have in our pack for next season.

“He’s also still only 24 and has plenty of rugby ahead of him as we build our squad for the longer term under the stewardship of George.”

The signing of Davidson is Gloucester’s latest recruitment from Scotland ahead of next season. Last month they revealed they had signed Adam Hastings following the departure of Danny Cipriani from the club.

Beaten last Saturday in the dying minutes by Sale, Gloucester are currently bottom of the Premiership after just a single win in five matches. They are two points behind next-best Worcester and head to Newcastle next Saturday, the club promoted from the 2019/20 Championship.

