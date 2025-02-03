Giant ex-NFL hopeful George Smith exits Northampton for France

From the English Premiership to the French Pro D2 is just one step for 23-year-old English second-row George Smith, who has just taken that leap. He arrives at USON Nevers as a medical joker until the end of the season.

“In September, he was loaned to Bedford in the Championship, where he played nine league matches (scoring one try) and three cup matches, the last of which was on January 24. He’s therefore in good shape and will be ready to go soon,” the club said in a press release on the morning of February 3.

Seeking more game time, Smith [listed at 6’9, 136kg] joined the Saints in June 2024, but only made one appearance. Yet his arrival had hinted at great potential, as Northampton’s director of rugby suggested.

“George’s superpower is that he’s 6’11” and can move extremely quickly,” enthused Phil Dowson. “He’s incredibly physical. When he arrived, we tested him and his power per kilogram was exceptional—the best we’ve seen in years.

“George has an unusual background, without a traditional academic path. He stood out with Coventry in the Premiership Rugby Cup—most notably against Saracens—and even scored a try against Gloucester.”

However, this little marvel didn’t seem to find his place within the team. As a result, Nevers is taking full advantage!

No one yet knows if he’ll be named in the lineup for the Round 19 match against Provence Rugby on Friday, February 7.

