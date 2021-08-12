Georgia head coach still in critical condition

3:53am, 12 August 2021

Georgian head coach Levan Maisashvili remains in critical condition in hospital over a month after being admitted with Covid-19 complications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maisashvili is said to have suffered serious lung damage and continues to be treated on a ventilator in Johannesburg. He remained in South Africa after the rest of the team returned to Georgia in July.

Georgia Rugby Union president, Ioseb Tkemaladze, issued the following statement on Levan Maisashvili’s health condition:

“As you may be aware, the head coach of the Georgian National Team, Mr. Levan Maisashvili has been on ongoing treatment in Netcare Milpark Hospital, in Johannesburg, South Africa, with serious Covid-19 complications of over one month period already.

“Unfortunately his condition is yet critical, but we do not lose hope of his recovery. Our optimism is motivated with the current cutting-edge and most attentive medical care, along with Levan’s uncompromising fighting ability.

“I would like to express my gratitude towards top management of the Netcare Hospitals network for their support, especially to the Netcare Milpark Hospital team, for their dedicated work and great attention.

“We have high hopes that this compassionate attention, professional care and uncompromising fight will soon result inLevan’s full recovery. I would encourage all our friends in Georgia and in South Africa to pray for Levan’s health.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On behalf of the Georgian Rugby and Levan’s family, I’d like to underline my utmost and sincere gratitude to to Dr. Vakhtang Rekhviashvili and his family. And to HE Ambassador of Georgia in South Africa Mr. Beka Dvali, who standsby Georgia and Georgian Rugby at this very hard, special and important moment.”

Georgia had been attempting to play a two match series with the Springboks as Jacques Nienaber’s men prepared for the British & Irish Lions.

The first match was played but the second game was abandoned due to a Covid-19 outbreak in both camps.