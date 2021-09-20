Gallagher Premiership highlights move from Channel 5

4:44am, 20 September 2021

British-based fans of the Gallagher Premiership will no longer be able to watch highlights of the previous weekend’s action on terrestrial TV.

Instead, armchair fans are required to visit the competition’s website to catch their fix of action from English rugby’s top flight.

The weekly round-up show hosted by Mark Durden-Smith and former Bath and England prop-turned-pundit David Flatman had for a number of years been popular Monday evening viewing.

Rugby union’s equivalent of ‘Match of the Day’ began life on ITV before in more recent times making the switch to Channel 5.

I’m afraid that as things stand there will be no Prem highlights show on @Channel5Sport this season. I will be doing a shorter version, with big moments included, on the @premrugby website on Monday nights. @MarkDurdenSmith and I may make a comeback soon, you never do know. https://t.co/W1XMp7CMzc — David Flatman (@davidflatman) September 19, 2021

Fans of Flatman’s dry style will however be pleased to hear that he is still part of the coverage on Premiership Rugby’s website.

“We are very proud of our digital-first service for fans, Premiership Rugby TV, which is available worldwide,” Premiership Rugby told the Daily Mail.

“This on-demand platform includes a Monday evening show with David Flatman, alongside full-match replays and highlights of all 159 Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches, just 12 hours after the final whistle of each game.”

Premiership Rugby’s website coverage allows fans to watch abbreviated highlights packages of around five minutes duration for each individual game without needing to scroll through a single programme to find their team.

It is understood the league hopes to show some live matches on free-to-air television during the course of the season.

English rugby’s top 13 clubs will be seen in 135 countries around the world during the course of a 2021/22 season which stretches until late June.

Premiership Rugby estimates this will take the Gallagher Premiership to a global audience of more than 150 million households.

This includes a new arrangement in Australia with Stan, who already show every match in Super Rugby, The Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup and Currie Cup to which they now add all 159 Gallagher Premiership Rugby contests.

