Struggling Harlequins braced for another seismic player exit

Harlequins are bracing themselves for another big-name departure, with skipper Stephan Lewies set to return to South Africa when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

He is set to become the latest experienced player to leave the Gallagher PREM strugglers over the past few seasons, following in the footsteps of Andre Esterhuizen, Will Collier, Irné Herbst and Wilco Louw through the exit door.

Pretoria-born Lewies, who is 34, made his debut for the Sharks in the Vodacom Cup in 2012 and played 63 times before joining the Lions.

The lock, who was educated at the Afrikaans school Hoërskool Eldoraigne and stands at 6 ft 6 in, weighs in at 113 kg and has made 88 appearances for Quins since joining them seven years ago.

Lewies, who made a nine-minute cameo for South Africa in a 55-6 win over Scotland in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, in June 2014, has been struck down by several injuries in recent years.

Before signing his last contract in December 2024, he openly admitted that he had considered retiring from rugby because of the injuries he was continuing to suffer.

“Last season, it came to a stage where I was close to hanging up my boots after dealing with multiple injuries, and I didn’t feel like I played to the standards I hold myself to.

“But I’ve worked hard, had a good pre-season, and I’m enjoying my rugby this year. I’m grateful to Quins for the opportunity to continue contributing to the club both on and off the field,” he said.

It appears that his stay in south-west London will end this summer, and he has been discussing a three-year deal with the Sharks for a return to Durban.

He would be a welcome addition to the Sharks squad, not only as cover for Eben Etzebeth but as a possible replacement for Marvin Orie, who is only signed up until June after a short spell at the Bulls.